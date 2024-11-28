Lions vs Bears live stream today: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Today's Lions vs Bears live stream promises drama in a match-up between two of the NFL's fiercest rivals, and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Lions vs Bears live stream, date, time and channels The Lions vs Bears live stream takes place today (Thursday, November 28).

► Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 4:30 a.m. AEST (November 29)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Following their brutal win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, the Detroit Lions return to Ford Field for their traditional Thanksgiving home game. The Lions first played on Thanksgiving in 1934. The holiday fixture is arguably the team's biggest of the season, but has not always been the most enjoyable; Detroit has lost its last seven Thanksgiving games.

The visitors, Chicago Bears, travel across Lake Michigan following a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They are now 4-7, bottom of the NFC North. If it loses to Detroit, Chicago will be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bears are in must-win territory. A defeat would end their season. Chicago's positive is rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who played the best game of his career against Minnesota. If the youngster can replicate that performance, the Bears may cause a seismic shock.

We have all the information on how to watch Lions vs Bears below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Lions vs Bears from anywhere

How to watch Lions vs Bears in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Lions vs Bears live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services and it is currently available at a discount as part of a Black Friday streaming deal, with a one-month subscription reduced from £79 to $49.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which offers an NFL on CBS live feed. It usually costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the SHOWTIME content and no commercials, but there is a handy Black Friday streaming deal that drops the price to just $2.99/month for the first two months.

How to watch Lions vs Bears live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Lions vs Bears game is being shown on Sky Sports NFL, and on DAZN via the NFL Game Pass.

There is currently a Black Friday deal for a Sky Sports bundle, which includes Sky TV and Netflix. It reduces the monthly cost from £46/month to £39/month and while it's a long-term plan of two-years, you would save £168 over that period, with other sports to enjoy, too. Alternatively, you could take advantage of Now TV's Black Friday offer, which gives you six-month access to all Sky Sports channels for £26/month, down from £34.99/month.

Another option for U.K. NFL fans is to opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This is also discounted this Black Friday, costing just £0.99 for a seven-day pass, which would usually cost you £14.99.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Lions vs Bears live streams in Australia

The Lions vs Bears live stream, along with every game of the season, will be shown by DAZN via the NFL Game Pass.

A subscription usually costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week. However, there is a handy Black Friday streaming deal for this round of fixtures, with a seven-day pass costing just AU$0.99.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Lions vs Bears live streams in Canada

DAZN will live stream Lions vs Bears, along with every game of the NFL season, in Canada.

A monthly DAZN subscription usually costs CA$34.99/month but a Black Friday offer that's currently live sees the price chopped to CA$14.99/month. To watch Lions vs Bears, you would need to add the NFL Game Pass, but this has also been discounted this Black Friday, costing just CA$0.99 for a seven-day period.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Can I watch Lions vs Bears live stream for free? There are no free-to-air broadcasters showing Lions vs Bears. However, Paramount Plus, which is showing the game in the U.S., does offer a free trial, meaning you could sign up, watch the game, and decide not to continue with a paid subscription if you feel it's not right for you.

