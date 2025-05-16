How to watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2025 – live stream, TV channels, schedule

Is China's table tennis stranglehold (ever so slightly) slackening? Chinese athletes swept the board at the last ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals two years ago, and have won both the men's and women's singles at 10 straight editions of the tournament, dating all the way back to 2005, but Brazil's Hugo Calderano is poised to challenge that dominance.

Read on and we'll explain how you can watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals run from Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 25. Sessions typically start at 3 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — Watch on YouTube (Brazil), SVT Play (Sweden)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

With reigning men's champion Fan Zhendong retired, world No.1 Lin Shindong making his ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals debut and No.2 Wang Chuqin out of form, change could be afoot. Having beaten Lin, Wang and then-No.3 Tomokazu Harimoto en route to World Cup glory last month, Calderano's belief will be sky-high.

World No.1 Sun Yingsha leads the women's singles, sharing the same half of the draw as Wang Yidi. Their compatriots Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong have been kept apart on the opposite side of the draw.

One especially fascinating collision course to keep an eye on is that of Lebrun brothers Felix and Alexis, who are doubles partners and potential single opponents. The No.6 and No.9 seeds may set up a family affair at the last 16 stage in Doha.

There's no U.S. stream sadly, but read on as we reveal how to watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live streams from anywhere.

Watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2025 live streams for FREE

Fans can look forward to free ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals coverage in select territories.

The tournament is available to watch for FREE on the CazeTV YouTube channel in Brazil; on the RMC Sport Twitch channelin France, Andorra, Monaco, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Mauritius; and on SVT Playin Sweden.

Abroad? There’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals for free from anywhere — try NordVPN, we find it works great.

Watch World Table Tennis Finals from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the table tennis finals on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is our top choice at the moment, and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal If you've heard of NordVPN, there's a good reason: We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Can you watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live streams in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals appear to have slipped through the cracks in the U.S..

If you're on holiday in the U.S. from a country where coverage is available, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your preferred ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals stream. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live streams in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals aren't available to watch in Canada.

However, a VPN like NordVPN will help you tap into coverage from elsewhere, if you're currently traveling in Canada from abroad.

Can you watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live streams in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in the U.K..

If you're on holiday in the U.K. from Brazil, Sweden, China, France, Andorra, Monaco, Luxembourg, Switzerland or Mauritius, you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your home coverage of the tournament. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals haven't found a broadcasting partner in Australia either.

One of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the table tennis, if you're currently on holiday Down Under. We recommend NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide