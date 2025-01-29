Girona vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Girona vs Arsenal live stream sees the Gunners needing just a solitary point on the Iberian Peninsula to guarantee a place in the last-16 of the Champions League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Girona vs Arsenal live stream date, time, TV channels The Girona vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 29.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

It’s been an excellent European campaign so far for Arsenal who go into their final CL match on the cusp of sealing a top-eight finish. The Gunners currently sit third in the 36-team table and have conceded just two goals in seven matches. Mikel Arteta’s side were excellent last time out as they secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb and will be confident of wrapping up the league phase with a victory.

After the impressive feat of last season, Girona have been brought back down to earth with a bang. The Spanish club have lost 15 of their 30 games in all competitions this campaign and have already been eliminated from the Champions League after losing six of their seven games. Playing for pride, they’ll be desperate to avoid another defeat but are clearly lacking confidence and quality in crucial areas of the pitch.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Girona vs Arsenal live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

Girona vs Arsenal live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount Plus, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the game as usual.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Girona vs Arsenal live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Girona vs Arsenal live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Girona vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 4 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Girona vs Arsenal live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month in a 12-month contract, with various monthly and annual options. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Girona vs Arsenal live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Girona vs Arsenal live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Girona vs Arsenal on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

