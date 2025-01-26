Fulham vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game

The Fulham vs Man Utd live stream will give Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim the latest opportunity to reboot his inconsistent side. However, Marco Silva will smell blood and wants the Cottagers to revitalize their European charge — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Fulham vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Sunday, January 26.

► Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fulham are hanging on to a top-half spot but early season promise of a possible tilt at the European places has faded away, with last weekend's 2-0 win at Leicester just a third league win from 11. Goals aren't a problem for the Cottagers – since losing the reverse fixture 1-0 on the opening weekend, they've scored in all bar one of their 21 Premier League games – who have struck two in each of their past five encounters. Antonee Robinson continues to impress from a higher starting position on the left, while Harry Wilson's impish ability to create chances has seen him supplant Andreas Pereira in Silva's starting XI.

Though he's since rowed back on the sentiment, Ruben Amorim's assertion after last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to Brighton that this was the worst Manchester United side in history may not be too far wide of the mark. The Red Devils have lost six of their past nine league games – they haven't lost seven in 10 since the 1988/89 campaign – and the Portuguese boss' intransigence at diverting from a 3-4-3 system that is so ill-suited to his players is beginning to look like intentional harm ahead of a sizeable summer clear out. Can Bruno Fernandes' late winner against Rangers in the Europa League inspire an improvement?

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Fulham vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to one of the services listed below that's showing Fulham vs Man Utd and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Fulham vs Man Utd live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $546/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Fulham vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $46/month (discount for your first month). The plan comes with 40+ channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Fulham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Fulham vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to watch their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Man Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Fulham vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Man Utd live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 8 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

