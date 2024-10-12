Finland vs England live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League game online from anywhere

The Finland vs England live stream in the UEFA Nations League Group B2 has even more riding on it after the Three Lions' cataclysmic defeat to Greece. It's now become must-win for interim boss Lee Carsley. You can watch Finland vs England from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Finland vs England live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Finland vs England live stream takes place Sunday, October 13.

► Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 14)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• USA — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Things aren't looking good for Markku Kanerva and Finland at the minute. The Eagle-owls lost their fifth international in seven outings in 2024 on Thursday, as the Republic of Ireland came from a goal down to win 2-1 following Robbie Brady's 88th-minute strike. A month on from a 2-0 defeat at Wembley to England, the Finns desperately need a result.

Who saw that coming on Thursday night for England? Interim boss Carsley picked all the attacking players – Bellingham, Foden, Saka, Gordon and Palmer – against Greece but no center-forward, the first time the Three Lions had started without a recognized No. 9 since the 19th century. But it didn't work. In the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat – which could have been far worse for England – Carsley has indicated a preference for returning to his regular gig with the Under-21s. What next? Kane may be fit but otherwise a win and proper structure appear musts.

Read on to find out how to watch Finland vs England live streams where you are.

How to watch Finland vs England in the U.K. for FREE

If you live in the U.K., you can watch this UEFA Nations League game without spending a penny. That's because Finland vs England will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised on ITV1 with an online stream free on ITVX, so you can watch every dramatic moment without paying a subscription or box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Finland vs England live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch Finland vs England from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Finland vs England live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch Finland vs England as normal.

How to watch Finland vs England in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Finland vs England on FOX Sports 1 or the Fox Sports website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1, FS2 plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Finland vs England live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Finland vs England in Canada

Canadians can watch Finland vs England, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise, DAZN now costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Finland vs England in Australia

Aussies can watch the Finland vs England game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as all Premier League live streams).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Finland vs England in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Finland vs England live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 2 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

