England vs Wales live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The England vs Wales live stream will see the hosts aim to build on last weekend’s victory over Italy, while the visitors are searching for a first win at Twickenham in the Six Nations since 2012 — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

• Time: 4:45 p.m. GMT / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 3:45 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 11)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Australia — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

England were able to get their Six Nations campaign off to the perfect start in Rome last Saturday by securing a 27-24 victory against Azzurri. However, they had to fight hard and will need to tighten up their defence when they host Wales.

The Dragons found themselves 27-0 down against Scotland in their Six Nations opener but a change in system from coach Warren Gatland imbued Wales's young squad with a new sense of attacking freedom. Sadly it was too little, too late and Wales fell to a narrow 27-26 defeat.

Ioan Lloyd and Rio Dyer looked particularly impressive and Gatland will hope his young guns can show the same resolve and skill at the start against England, who will once again be without the injured Marcus Smith. Prop Ellis Genge is expected to return.

Read on and we'll show you how to access England vs Wales live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE England vs Wales live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy a England vs Wales live stream for FREE. The game will be shown on ITV and via its streaming service ITVX.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the England vs Wales live stream. Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch England vs Wales from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser and watch the free England vs Wales live stream as you would at home.

England vs Wales live streams by country

How to watch England vs Wales live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including an England-Wales live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the US. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable England vs Wales live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the best peacock shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us.

Watch England vs Wales for FREE in the U.K.

The England vs Wales live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a England vs Wales live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the England vs Wales live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the England vs Wales live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including a England vs Wales live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a England vs Wales live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.