England vs Sweden — live stream. How to watch the Lionesses's Euro 2025 qualifier

The England vs Sweden live stream sees the focus switch from the WSL to qualifying for the Women’s Euros 2025. It tends to be competitive when these sides meet – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Sweden live streams, Date, Time, Channels The England vs Sweden live stream takes on place on Friday, April 5.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT

• FREE — Watch FREE on ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS Sports Golazo (via FuboTV) or via Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Lionesses are starting to see younger players break through, notably Grace Clinton, who has been fantastic for Spurs on loan from Man Utd. Plenty of experience remains in Sarina Wiegman’s side though, including goalkeeper Mary Earps and Euro’s winning skipper Leah Williamson.

England have been unstoppable since their defeat to Belgium, beating the Netherlands and blowing away Scotland, Austria and Italy. When this team gets going, they can score a lot of goals.

Sweden are on a more mixed run of form, losing their last two matches to world champions Spain and Switzerland. They do though have plenty of players who star weekly in the WSL, including Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Spurs’ Matilda Vinberg. There is also Magda Eriksson of Bayern Munich.

Both sides need to get their qualifying campaign off to a good start so this should be exciting. Read on to get all the details of how you can watch, potentially for FREE.

FREE England vs Sweden live stream

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch England vs Sweden on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England Women vs Sweden Women live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch England vs Sweden from anywhere with a VPN

England vs Sweden live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch England vs Sweden live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch an England vs Sweden live stream in the U.S.

The England vs Sweden live stream is available in the U.S. on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have this subscription, you can watch an England Women vs Italy Women live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Want streaming access to CBS Sports Golazo Network? OTT provider Fubo or Paramount Plus are your best bets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the vault.

Can I watch England vs Sweden in Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

The England vs Sweden Womens Euro 2025 qualifier is unfortunately not being shown in Canada, Australia or many other countries around the world.

Brit travelling abroad and unable to access ITVX for free? As mentioned above, a VPN will let you stream the game and other ITV content online for no matter where you are. You should be a license fee-payer, though!