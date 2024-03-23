England vs Brazil live stream: How to watch international friendly online

The England vs Brazil live stream will see these two giants of world soccer go head-to-head under the iconic Wembley arch — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 7 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 24)

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox Sports via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

England have four friendly matches before the start of Euro 2024 this summer – and they don't get any bigger than this clash with Brazil. Gareth Southgate's side haven't lost since December 2022 – the World Cup quarter-final defeat to eventual finalists France – but they haven't always looked convincing. A win here would be a real boost ahead of the tournament in Germany, although the last time the Three Lions managed to beat Brazil was more than a decade ago.

Brazil arrive at Wembley with a new man at the helm. Dorival Junior has coached almost every Brazilian club you'd care to mention (sometimes more than once) and the 61-year-old faces a tough assignment for his first game in charge. The Seleção have lost their last three games, albeit with caretaker boss Fernando Diniz in charge, and rarely get to test themselves against top European opposition outside of a World Cup. Can Junior get off to a winning start?

You won’t want to miss the England vs Brazil live stream. Fortunately, we’ve got all the details you need to watch the game online from anywhere and potentially for free down below.

Watch England vs Brazil from anywhere

England vs Brazil live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, including for FREE in the U.K., but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Watch England vs Brazil live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the England vs Brazil live stream, as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed live via the Channel 4 website. Of course, you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K., then you can still watch the England vs Brazil live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch England vs Brazil live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Brazil live stream on Fox Sports and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Fox Sports is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Brazil live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch England vs Brazil live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the England vs Brazil live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of, from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch this international friendly can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the Great White North.

Watch England vs Brazil live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the England vs Brazil game on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch England vs Brazil live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis hoping to watch the England vs Brazil live stream will be disappointed to hear that there is currently no scheduled broadcast of the match. However, if you're visiting the country from a place where the game is available to watch, remember you can simply use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.