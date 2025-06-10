How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay: Live stream 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil bow failed to spark, extending the Selecao's limp run of form. They've now won just one of their past five, though they still have control over their own destiny. Paraguay, however, represent notable opponents. They've just leapfrogged Brazil in the pecking order, and could thus seal qualification to the 2026 World Cup ahead of them tonight.

You can watch Brazil vs Paraguay live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Brazil vs Paraguay live stream, date, time and channels The Brazil vs Paraguay live stream takes place on Tuesday, June 10.

• Time: 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. BST (Wed) / 10:45 a.m. AEST (Wed)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• U.S. — Telemundo via Fubo

The buzz around Ancelotti's appointment is understandable, but if the theme of the party at Sao Paulo's Arena Corinthians tonight is Albirroja rather than Verde-Amarela, the AC Milan and Real Madrid legend's honeymoon will be over.

Brazil are 4th in the Conmebol standings, eight clear of 8th-placed Bolivia, who are on the outside looking in, but only four clear of 7th-placed Venezuela, who currently occupy the inter-confederation playoff spot. They have a cushion but no momentum, and with the standings so congested and two rounds of fixtures to come after this, they're in danger of becoming a sinking stone.

And Paraguay are very good right now. They're unbeaten in nine, a run that's featured five victories including wins over Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. Having last featured at a World Cup in 2010, it's no wonder they're hungry. Antonio Sanabria is one of the top scorers in Conmebol qualifying, though Matias Galarza and Julio Enciso are in electric form too.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Paraguay live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck, as you can watch a Brazil vs Paraguay live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?

How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay live streams in the U.S.

Fans in the U.S. can watch Brazil vs Paraguay live streams on Telemundo.

If you've cut the cord, you can stream the game on Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and carries dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA, NBCSN and the all important Telemundo via its $84.99 per month Pro Plan.

How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay live streams in the U.K.

Brazil vs Paraguay is being shown on Premier Sports 2 in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year upfront you'll pay £99 — working out at £8.25 per month.

As well as the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, Premier Sports holds the rights to the NHL, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship - which concludes this weekend, so now is the perfect time to join.

Can you watch Brazil vs Paraguay live streams in Canada?

Select Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers are being shown on the Canadian version of Fanatiz, though Brazil vs Paraguay will not be shown on the platform.

How to watch Brazil vs Paraguay live streams in Australia

As explained above, Brazil vs Paraguay is being shown for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app in Australia.

