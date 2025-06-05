Ecuador vs Brazil live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier free online from anywhere

The Ecuador vs Brazil live stream is a crucial qualifier in South America as both nations attempt to secure a place at next year's World Cup. Who will come out on top in this one?

Here we explain how you can watch Ecuador vs Brazil from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Ecuador vs Brazil live stream, date, time and channels The Ecuador vs Brazil live stream takes place Thursday, 5 June.

• Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. BST (Fri) / 9:00 a.m. AEST (Fri)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Fanatiz USA

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brazil have had a tumultuous World Cup qualifying campaign up to now. After spells in the dugout for Fernando Diniz and Dorival Junior, the Selecao will be led by a third manager in just 15 months as Carlo Ancelotti begins work at the helm of the five-time world champions.

Ancelotti inherits a team that has been plagued by inconsistency in their bid to reach next summer's World Cup. Yet despite their issues, Brazil are fourth in the South American standings, with the top six qualifying automatically.

Ecuador are sitting pretty in second and will be delighted with their campaign so far, but a Brazil win here would see them go above Sebastian Beccacece's boys. It will be fascinating to see how Ancelotti sets up his new team - the only certainty is that Ecuador will give Brazil a game in Guayaquil with two of their last three games ending in a draw;

Here is how to watch Ecuador vs Brazil live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck as you can watch an Ecuador vs Brazil live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Ecuador vs Brazil live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Ecuador vs Brazil live stream on Fanatiz USA, a platform which specializes in sports streaming, with a focus on events happening in Latin America.

To watch Ecuador vs Brazil, you can pay $49.99 for the Ecuador PPV package, which also allows you to watch Peru vs Ecuador on June 10. Or if you want access to the majority of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers this month, go for the $99.99 deal.

Not currently in the USA but want to catch the match? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil online in the U.K.

Ecuador vs Brazil is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K in the early hours of Friday morning.

Premier Sports costs £11.99/month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £15.99 for the month-by-month option or £99 if you buy a whole year up front.

It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to your Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K. you can still watch Ecuador vs Brazil live streams by using a good VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil in Canada

Ecuador vs Brazil is available on the Canadian version of Fanatiz.

There are two PPV options for Canadian viewers with the same set packages as in America.

If you're usually based in Canada but find yourself elsewhere at the moment, use a quality VPN like NordVPN to access your usual subscriptions.

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil online in Australia for FREE

Ecuador vs Brazil is being shown on SBS on TV Down Under, and you can watch Ecuador vs Brazil online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 09:00 a.m. AEDT on Friday morning.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can I watch Ecuador vs Brazil in New Zealand?

