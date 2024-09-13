Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream is a match between two sides that have yet to win this season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream takes place on Saturday, September 14.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sept. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere

Crystal Palace’s impressive end to last season under Oliver Glasner hasn’t continued into the new season. Granted, the loss of key winger Michael Olise could be partially to blame, but Palace managed to hold onto other star players such as Eberechi Eze and Marc Guéhi, and yet after three games are winless with just a single point to their name. The performance against Chelsea last time out was improved, but the South London side need to get three points on the board as soon as possible.

The situation is similar in Leicester. Life under Steve Cooper and back in the Premier League started well with a relatively fortunate point against Tottenham on the opening weekend, but since then back-to-back defeats against Fulham and Aston Villa have Fox's tails twitching just a tad. A win against Crystal Palace would calm some early-season nerves and prove that Leicester remain capable of playing at this level.

Don’t miss the Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream, as it’s an important match for both teams as they look to kickstart their season with a first victory. We’ve got all the details you need to watch online from anywhere down below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream by using a VPN.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be broadcast on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off). Amazon Prime Video has 20 games.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Leicester game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Crystal Palace vs Leicester live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.

