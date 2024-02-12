Copenhagen vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Copenhagen vs Man City live stream will see the reigning Champions League winners begin their defense of the trophy in the first knockout round — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Copenhagen vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Copenhagen vs Man City live stream takes place on Tuesday, December 13.

► Time — 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 14)

• Ireland — RTÉ Player FREE STREAM

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Currently third in the Danish Superliga, Copenhagen qualified for the Round of 16 at the expense of Turkish giants Galatasaray and Premier League side Man Utd. Finishing second in Group A, behind the undefeated Bayern Munich, was quite an achievement for The Lions, but their reward is a seriously tough test against arguably the best side in the world, Man City.

Last season saw Man City finally claim the one trophy that has eluded them for so long. They are the reigning champions of Europe (and the world, after winning the Club World Cup in December). The goal now will be to solidify their status as one of the most elite clubs in soccer history by defending their first CL title and laying down the roots to build a genuine dynasty.

On paper, Man City are the clear favorites, even with Copenhagen enjoying home-field advantage. But don’t totally write the historic Danish club off, the last time these sides met in the Champions League was in October 2022 during the group stage where Copenhagen held Man City to a goalless draw. However, the reverse fixture was a 5-0 thrashing by City with world-class striker Erling Haaland scoring a brace.

You won't want to miss the Copenhagen vs Man City live stream to see if the defending champs can take a first-leg advantage back to England, or perhaps, The Lions will shock everybody by causing a major upset.

We’ve got all the details you need to watch the match online and for free down below, as well as a guide to watch the Champions League live streams throughout the rest of the tournament as we build up to the grand final at Wembley Stadium.

Copenhagen vs Man City free live stream

How to watch the Copenhagen vs Man City live stream for FREE

There's great news if you're a footie fan and live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Copenhagen vs Man City Munich absolutely FREE. That's because the entire game will be shown on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Copenhagen vs Man City is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use RTÉ Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

Copenhagen vs Man City live streams around the world

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Copenhagen vs Man City live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Some games will also be shown on CBS (not this one, though), and Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $74.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City live streams in Canada

Canadians are just as lucky as their southern neighbors, because they can watch Copenhagen vs Man City and all the Champions League live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City live streams in the U.K.

To watch the Copenhagen vs Man City game in the U.K., you'll need TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) because it has the rights to all 125 games from the Champions League group and knockout stages.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Copenhagen vs Man City and every Champions League live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

As well as Champions League 23/24 live streams, Stan also has Europa League coverage plus the Rugby World Cup, Indycar and World Endurance Championship.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders also get access to all Champions League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

BeIN Sports Connect is home to a whole world of soccer, also offering every single Europa League and Europa Conference League match, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and English Carabao Cup games. The app is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV.

