You can watch the 2025 Conference League Final live on Discovery Plus, streaming for free, on May 28, 2025. The free stream includes pre-game build-up, English commentary and every goal as Real Betis look to stun a star-studded Chelsea in Poland.

The U.K. and Irish platform will stream the big game live. But how can you watch the Conference League final free from anywhere? Can you get the free Discovery Plus stream in Canada, Australia and the U.S. too?

Here's our full (and easy) guide to how to watch Real Betis vs Chelsea for FREE on Discovery Plus...

How to watch the Conference League Final on Discovery+

TNT Sports has teamed up with Discovery Plus to broadcast all three European finals for free. Last week we saw Tottenham's victory against Man Utd in the Europa League Final and Chelsea will be looking for a repeat tonight.

You don't need a Discovery+ subscription to watch the 2025 UEFA Finals.

New to Discovery Plus? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS DISCOVERY PLUS FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We used it last week for the Spurs game and it worked perfectly, so you Betis and Chelsea fans won't miss a thing on the platform.

How to watch Conference League Final on Discovery+ from anywhere

Although Discovery Plus is available in 7 countries around the world, it's only broadcasting the Conference League Final for free in U.K. and Ireland.

Soccer lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access Discovery's free stream in the U.S.A and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Discovery+ and stream Real Betis vs Chelsea with ease. You can even save 70% right now!

Looking to access Discovery+ from outside the United Kingdom? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Discovery+ as if you were back home in England. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Save 70% off with this NordVPN deal

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Conference League on Discovery Plus.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Conference League stream on Discovery+, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head Discovery Plus, sign in, and watch the Conference League Final on Discovery for free.

What will Discovery's Conference League coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?

(Image credit: Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Discovery Plus is broadcasting the Conference League finale live from 6:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. ET with expert analysis from Michail Antonio, Joe Cole and Steve Sidwell for the contest. Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward are your commentary duo with kick off from 8:00 p.m. / 3:00 p.m. ET.

The whole match will be live on TNT Sports 1 and available to watch at home or on the go for free on Discovery Plus as Real Betis take on Chelsea in Wroclaw.

Expects action replays galore and a full aftershow until 11:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m. ET.

Don't forget Discovery Plus' timeline feature allows you to head back and view key moments if you missed them.

Which devices can I watch the Conference League on Discovery+ with?

You can use Discovery Plus with a range of devices:

Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5 and newer)

Apple iPhones and iPads (with iOS 15 or later)

Chrome version 51 and newer

Firefox version 47 and newer

Safari version 12.1.2 or later

Apple TV with tvOS 15 or laterThis includes Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.

Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5 and newer including Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick and Smart TVs with Fire TV built in)

Android TV (Android TV OS 5 and newer including Sony Bravia XR, OLED, LED, Stream TV, TCL Model 3 Series, and TiVo Stream 4K)

Chromecast (including Chromecast 2nd and 3rd generation, Chromecast Audio, Chromecast Ultra, and Chromecast with Google TV).

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

Samsung TV (2017 models and newer)

PlayStation (4 and 5)

Xbox (One and Xbox Series X|S)

Note that mobile web is not supported - download the Discovery+ app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).

Is Discovery+ the best way to watch the Conference League?

TNT Sports and Discovery Plus have teamed up before for the UEFA Finals and there were no major complaints about the streaming quality. They also have a range of quality pundits including ex-Chelsea legend Joe Cole. Discovery says you can "stream select events in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos (with a compatible device)" but don't expect that from the free Europa League stream.

As of 2025, the platform says it has "over 122 million subscribers" globally, which certainly sounds worthy of this year's Conference League Final.

Of course, for the best streaming experience, Discovery says "you need a minimum download speed of 5Mbps and at least 20 Mbps for 4K content."

