Chelsea vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs West Ham live stream sees the Blues aim to get back to winning ways when they welcome their London rivals to Stamford Bridge on Monday — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Chelsea vs West Ham live stream takes place on Monday, February 3.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Tuesday)

• U.S. —USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After a strong start to the season, Chelsea have endured a tough spell of late. The Blues have slipped from second in the table to sixth after a run of one win in seven league games. Brushed aside by Man City last weekend, Enzo Maresca’s side created chances but were particularly poor in defence. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez also made another high-profile error and may see his place taken by understudy Filip Jorgensen.

After a disastrous spell in charge of Chelsea, Graham Potter will return to Stamford Bridge with a point to prove. West Ham have picked up four points from his three games in charge and were exceptional in the second half last week as they secured a deserved draw with Aston Villa. Lucas Paqueta was the standout performer for the Hammers who have limited options in attack with Jarrod Bowen, Michael Antonio, Niclas Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville all sidelined due to injury.

Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Chelsea vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Not sure which is right for you? Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Chelsea vs West Ham as you would at home.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Chelsea vs West Ham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99/month (often discounted for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99/month, though gives you 200+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, a Chelsea vs West Ham replay will be available on Peacock the following day (Tuesday).

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Chelsea vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $45.99/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month at a discounted price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Chelsea vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. at 8 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day, or £34.99/month.

If you're not currently in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Chelsea vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access services as if you were at home.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month with $5 off your first month, or upgrade to premium for $42.99/month if you want to watch in 4K.

Canadians travelling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. An Optus subscription costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Chelsea vs West Ham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Tuesday morning.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide