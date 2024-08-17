Chelsea vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Man City live stream sees the away side begin their campaign for a record fifth consecutive Premier League title. Can new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca spoil his former boss's day? You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels Chelsea vs Man City live stream takes place (Sunday, August 18).

► Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. AEST (Aug. 19)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock / NBC via Sling TV/Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Pedro Neto are among the new arrivals at Chelsea, with more expected before the transfer window shuts at the end of August. Sadly, pre-season preparations have been less fruitful. Chelsea's only victory came against Mexico’s Club America, and they lost 4-2 to Sunday’s opponents in the USA earlier this month. Can they avoid a repeat this weekend?

Things have been far more settled on the blue side of Manchester, with Brazilian winger Savinho the only new arrival so far at the Etihad. The 20-year-old has been signed from Girona, a fellow member of City Football Group, but that might not be the end of the club’s summer business. Julian Alvarez has left for Atletico Madrid and the large transfer fee, believed to be €75m, has given Pep Guardiola some freedom to go shopping. Even without any additions, though, Man City still have a squad that’s more than capable of challenging for the 2024/25 title.



This match is easily the biggest game of the opening weekend, so don’t miss it! Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

This match is also live on NBC, which is available via Sling TV (in selected cities), and Fubo. Sling costs from $40/month although you might have to pay an extra $5 depending on your location. New users typically get their first month half-price. Fubo costs from $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Chelsea vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Chelsea vs Man City live stream by using a VPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Chelsea vs Man City live on Sky Sport ($67.99 NZD per month). The game will also be live streamed via Sky Sport Now, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week / $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN.