Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream sees both sides out to end the season on a high as the Blues aim to make sure of a place in Europe next season and the Cherries look to add to their record points tally — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream, Date, Time, Channels Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream takes place on Sunday, May 19.

► Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEST (Monday, May 20)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock and Golf Channel (via Sling TV)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

For much of this season it looked as though it would be a disappointing campaign for Mauricio Pochettino and his young Chelsea squad. However, the Blues have found form at the right time and have strung together some impressive performances and results. Cole Palmer has caught the eye all season but has been ably supported in recent weeks by Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Connor Gallagher.

A draw for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will secure European football for next season but it won’t be easy against a Bournemouth side who have amassed the highest top-flight points total in their history. The Cherries sit on 48 points and despite a home defeat to Brentford last weekend, have enjoyed a remarkable season under Andoni Iraola. The Spaniard signed a new contract in midweek and will be hoping to end the season on a high with another statement victory.

Here’s how to watch a Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream online and from anywhere. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

You can also watch the match on the Golf Channel, which is available with many cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. To watch the Golf Channel via Sling you'll need the Sling Blue + Sports Extra option ($40/month for Sling Blue, $11/month for the Sports Extra add-on).

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $80/month, though gives you 160+ channels for that hefty investment, including the Golf Channel, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. The Golf Channel is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're a UK resident travelling abroad on Sunday, you can still follow a Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Canada

Canadians can watch a Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Bournemouth game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport Pop-Up 1 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.