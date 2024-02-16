Burnley vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream will see Mikel Arteta's men striving for a fifth win on the bounce — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Burnley vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 17.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal will resume their Premier League title tilt when they do battle with Burnley this weekend. Some dismissed the Gunners' chances of finishing atop the table after back-to-back defeats after Christmas, but they have bounced back brilliantly and head to Turf Moor on the back of a four-game winning streak.

Arteta will not allow complacency to set in, but it is hard to envisage Arsenal slipping up against Burnley. Their opponents have the worst home record in the EPL with just one win in 12 games in front of their own supporters.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's attack has started to click. They have scored 16 goals in their last four outings, including six against West Ham last time out. They will dominate possession on Saturday, while the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli should have plenty of joy against a Burnley side that tends to struggle out of possession.

Vincent Kompany will believe that his team can cause Arsenal problems going forward, but Burnley often lack a cutting edge in the final third and that could be the case again here.

You’ll want to catch a Burnley vs Arsenal live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Burnley vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Burnley vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.