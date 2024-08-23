Brighton vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Man Utd live stream features two sides that got their 2024/25 campaigns off to winning starts, but with both teams can be unpredictable this could be an interesting game — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Saturday, August 24.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

The Seagulls put in a fantastic first performance under new boss Fabian Hürzeler as the 31-year-old saw his side romp to a 0-3 win over Everton. The attacking desire does not seem to have changed with the arrival of a new boss as they ripped their opponents apart. Kaoru Mitoma got his campaign underway by starting and finishing an excellent flowing move, showing why he remains so important to his team.

The Red Devils were a bit more disjointed in their 1-0 defeat of Fulham. New boy Joshua Zirkzee got the goal with one of his first touches for the club, which should give him plenty of confidence. We may see another recent arrival feature in this game, with Erik ten Hag likely to bring in Matthijs de Ligt to try and fix the team’s vulnerabilities at the back.

These sides have European ambitions and will want to get points on the board early. Tune in to make sure you don’t miss it. Plus, make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brighton vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service listed below that's showing Brighton vs Man Utd and watch the game.

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Brighton vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K..

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Brighton vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Brighton vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Man Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Brighton vs Man Utd in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Man Utd live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

