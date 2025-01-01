Brentford vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Arsenal live stream sees the Gunners looking to become just the second team this season to earn a victory at the Gtech Community Stadium — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 1.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/ 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan 2)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Yet to win an away game this season, it’s been a very different story at home for Brentford. The Bees have been sensational in front of their fans, taking 22 points from a possible 27 on offer. Manager Thomas Frank will hope this incredible form can continue in 2025 and will be confident that the likes of Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa can cause Arsenal problems.

For the third season running, Arsenal are in the title race and have now gone eight games unbeaten in the league. They secured a thumping 5-1 win over Crystal Palace just before Christmas but struggled to create clear-cut chances in the 1-0 win over Ipswich. The Gunners clearly missed the injured Bukayo Saka and will need some big performances from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus in his absence.

Read on to find out how to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Brentford vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Brentford vs Arsenal as normal.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $50.99/month ($25.50 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, an Brentford vs Arsenal stream will be available on Peacock TV the following day.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $50.99/month, with half off your first month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Brentford vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN to access your home platforms as usual.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Arsenal live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 4:30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

For those looking to watch on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 2.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide