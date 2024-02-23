Bournemouth vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch a Bournemouth vs Manchester City live stream to see if the champions can keep their title bid on track.

Watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream to see two sides in very different runs of form. They both badly need three points, albeit for different reasons, with one team chasing the title and the other fighting to stay clear of the drop zone — and you can watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN .

Bournemouth vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels Bournemouth vs Man City live streams will be available on Saturday, February 24.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday, Feb. 25)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

Despite dropping points against Chelsea, Man City have been in unstoppable form of late. The likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are getting them wins even when the team is not at its sparkling best. The superstar playmaker is an injury doubt though, with Jack Grealish and Joško Gvardiol also set to miss out.

Bournemouth’s previous good run seems something of a distant memory. They have not won a game in nearly a month, and that was against Championship side Swansea in the FA Cup. Despite having striker Dominic Solanke on excellent form, they are struggling to score enough goals. Fullback Max Aarons is injured and is among the absentees for Andoni Iraola’s side.

In the reverse fixture in November, Man City won 6-1. While shocks happen and Bournemouth have improved since then, it is hard to see anything other than Pep Guardiola’s men leaving the south coast with maximum points as they try to chase down Liverpool.

Bournemouth vs Man City live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Watch Bournemouth vs Man City in the U.S.

How to watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Man Citye via Peacock or NBC.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

Want streaming access to NBC? OTT providers Sling and Fubo are your best bet.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Bournemouth vs Man City in the U.K.

How to watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Bournemouth vs Man City in Canada

How to watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Watch Bournemouth vs Man City in Australia

How to watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Watch Bournemouth vs Man City in New Zealand

How to watch a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

