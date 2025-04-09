How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund: live stream Champions League Quarter Final first leg online today, start time, prediction

Today's Barcelona vs Dortmund quarter-final inspires high hopes, after the sides served up a gung-ho five-goal joyride of a game in December. They were the two highest-scoring teams of the UCL league phase, and you can watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Barcelona vs Dortmund live stream date, time, TV channels The Barcelona vs Dortmund live stream takes place today (Wednesday, April 9).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Thursday)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich had been the most prolific team in Champions League history before Hansi Flick's Barcelona took the crown. They've netted 32 times in 10 games, with Raphinha scoring 11 and assisting five. However, that ludicrously high backline means they concede at a silly rate too.

Whatever Barcelona can do, Borussia Dortmund can... almost match. Now coached by Niko Kovac, who once had Flick as his assistant, last season's UCL runners-up are spearheaded by Serhou Guirassy, the competition's second top-marksman.

While they lost 3-2 when the teams met earlier this season, Dortmund had more than enough chances to nick a win. We predict that Guirassy and Jamie Gittens will beat the offside trap and locate their shooting boots for this one.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams from wherever you are.

Anywhere you can watch Barcelona vs Dortmund for free?

Fans in Ireland can watch Barcelona vs Dortmund for free on Virgin Media Play (geo-restricted).

Traveling away from Ireland? Use this VPN to unlock your usual free Virgin Media Play stream and watch the Champions League clash from anywhere.

How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams from anywhere

Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your preferred coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland but still want to watch Virgin Media Play's free coverage, you'd select an Ireland server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the Barcelona vs Dortmund game as usual.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Barcelona vs Dortmund live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the Barcelona vs Dortmund live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund as if you were back at home.

How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams on DAZN, the Champions League rights-holder in the country.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia will find Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams on Stan Sport.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch the Champions League game via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Barcelona vs Dortmund kicks off at 7am NZST first thing on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live streams in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Barcelona vs Dortmund on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

