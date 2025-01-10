Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream: How to watch FA Cup third round online

The Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream features two Premier League teams who will be aiming to go far in this competition — you can watch FA Cup games from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream, date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream takes place on Friday, January 10.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 11).

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Premier League might be the priority for most top-flight clubs, but the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham will be taking the FA Cup seriously this season. Villa in particular will see themselves as potential winners of the oldest knockout tournament in world soccer.

Unai Emery's side have been inconsistent this term, but they have won four of their last five home games. Villa will play on the front foot against West Ham, defending with a high line and aiming to dominate possession.

The Hammers must tighten up defensively if they are to emerge triumphant at Villa Park. Julen Lopetegui's side have shipped nine goals in their last two outings, leaving the manager under pressure.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream for FREE on ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

The game will also be shown on TV on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7.30 p.m. GMT for an 8 p.m. kick-off.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN to unlock ITVX – find out more in out NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game just as you would at home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky NZ is the home of the FA Cup in New Zealand but Aston Villa vs West Ham hasn't been picked for coverage. You'll be able to access later rounds of the competition via Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Saturday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

