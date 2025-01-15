Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream sees two sides reeling from disappointing FA Cup games and needing to take three points for their Premier League campaigns — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 15.

► Time: 8 p.m GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thu.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

In his attempts to seal the Gunners a first EPL title for over 20 years, Mikel Arteta probably won't be too upset that his squad won't have to negotiate further FA Cup matches. But the manner of the cup exit to old rivals Man Utd at the Emirates can't have helped morale, and Martin Odegaard and co will now have to lift themselves for a big North London derby this Wednesday.

Ange Postecoglou's miserable second season at Spurs almost nosedived further when they were held to 0-0 after 90 minutes at lowly Tamworth on Sunday. Three goals in extra time saved their blushes, but they sit 12th in the league without a win in four. An unlikely win across town would really help to boost the side and their fans.

Derby games in the north of the capital are always worth tuning in for. So read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Arsenal vs Tottenham as normal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show this EPL game. Arsenal vs Tottenham kicks off at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the soccer live streams.

In addition to showing loads of EPL games, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, college basketball, rugby and a huge library of binge-able content. The best peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "Day of the Jackal".

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay CAN$26.66/month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33/month).

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 1.

Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to unlock your home subscriptions.

