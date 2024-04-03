Arsenal vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Luton Town live stream couldn't be more important with the Gunners in the fight for the title and the Hatters desperate to avoid relegation. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Arsenal vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs Luton Town live stream takes place on Wednesday, April 3.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 4)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

The Gunners' goalless draw with title rivals Man City on Sunday may have been infinitely less interesting than watching paint dry but avoiding defeat was of paramount import, with William Saliba a centre-back colossus for Mikel Arteta's side. Now, though, the North Londoners must get on the front foot and attack with gusto to pick up three points. Gabriel Martinelli, underused at the weekend, could come in to do just that.

Luton Town, meanwhile, are also in dire need of some Premier League points as they sit in the relegation zone on goal difference. After a solid six weeks around Christmas and January, Rob Edwards' side have yet to win in nine attempts. With as many as 13 first-team absentees, injuries are starting to bite, with Tahith Chong and Alfie Doughty potentially joining nine-goal Elijah Adebayo in treatment room.

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Arsenal vs Luton Town live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month, though gives you 121 channels for that hefty investment, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town in the U.K.

TNT Sports — the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season — hosts the Arsenal vs Luton live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Luton Town game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Arsenal vs Luton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

