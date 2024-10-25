Alpine Ski World Cup live stream 2024/25: How to watch free online

The 2024/25 Alpine Ski World Cup live stream sees Lara Gut-Behrami aim to fend off Mikaela Shiffrin, as Marco Odermatt faces down teammate Loic Meillard and, sensationally, the returning eight-time titleist Marcel Hirscher.

Odermatt, incidentally, is looking to emulate Hirscher (and Annemarie Moser-Pröll) by becoming just the third alpine skier to win four consecutive overall season titles. Hirscher, who last competed in 2019, won eight World Cup titles in a row from 2012-19, and has opted to represent the Netherlands on his return to the slopes.

Shiffrin was leading the overall rankings ahead of the crash that she was required to be airlifted from at Cortina d’Ampezzo in January, so she'll feel that she has a point to prove. As will Gut-Behrami, who scored victories in three disciplines en route to the Overall, Super-G, and Giant Slalom championships.

Read on to find out how to watch 2024/25 Alpine Ski World Cup live streams where you are. We’ve also listed the full schedule below so you won't miss a moment.

FREE Alpine Ski World Cup live streams

The 2024/25 Alpine Ski World Cup is being live streamed for free on CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service in Canada.

Individual events may also be shown free-to-air in the host nation. For instance, the action from Sölden will be live on ORF in Austria.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Alpine Ski World Cup coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2024/25 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the alpine skiing on your usual subscription? You can still watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2024/25 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBC Gem or another website and watch the Alpine Ski World Cup as normal.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup in the U.S.

NBC holds the rights to the Alpine Ski World Cup in the U.S., though its coverage plans are convoluted.

We'd recommend subscribing to Peacock, which costs just $7.99/month with ads, or $13.99 without, and also carries live NFL and EPL coverage.

That's because all Austrian events — Sölden (Oct. 26-27), Gurgl (Nov. 23-24), Semmering (Dec. 28-29), St. Anton (Jan. 11-12), Kitzbühel (Jan. 24-26), Schladming (Jan 28-29), and Saalbach (Feb. 4-16) — will be shown exclusively on Peacock.

For the three American events — Killington (Nov. 30-Dec. 1), Beaver Creek (Dec. 6-15), and Sun Valley (Mar. 22-27) — coverage will be split between NBC, CNBC and Peacock.

NBC is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV..

Sling TV is the best-value option, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double-check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

All other events will air on Skiandsnowboard.live, which will let you tune in for $11.99/month or $79.99/year.

In addition to showing World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 'Yellowstone', 'Law and Order', the 'Real Housewives' and more.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup in Canada

As mentioned above, fans in Canada can watch the Alpine Ski World Cup on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CA$5.99/month (ad-free).

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Alpine Ski World Cup live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup in the U.K.

Live coverage of the Alpine Ski World Cup is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K.

If you don't already have access to Eurosport as part of your TV plan, signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream the action online. A subscription is available for £6.99/month, but you can pay £30.99/month to add TNT Sports to the mix, bringing with it Champions League and Premier League football, plus rugby, WWE, UFC, MotoGP and much more.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Can I watch Alpine Ski World Cup in Australia?

At the time of writing there's no word on whether the 2024/25 Alpine Ski World Cup will be available to watch in Australia.

However, there's hope that the event will be live streamed on the FIS Alpine YouTube channel in places where the Alpine Ski World Cup hasn't been picked up by a big-name broadcaster.

If you're usually based in Canada, but are visiting Australia, you can still watch CBC Gem via a VPN such as NordVPN.

Alpine Ski World Cup schedule and events 2024/25

Women's calendar

26-27 Oct. — Sölden, Austria (Giant slalom)

16-17 Nov. — Levi, Finland (Slalom)

23-24 Nov. — Gurgl, Austria (Slalom)

30 Nov.-1 Dec. — Killington, USA (Giant slalom & Slalom)

7-8 Dec. — Tremblant, Canada (Giant slalom)

11-15 Dec. — Beaver Creek, USA (Downhill & Super‑G)

21-22 Dec. — St. Moritz, Switzerland (Super‑G)

28-29 Dec. — Semmering, Austria (Slalom & Super‑G)

4-5 Jan. — Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (Giant slalom & Slalom)

9-12 Jan. — St. Anton, Austria (Downhill & Super‑G)

14 Jan. — Flachau, Austria (Slalom)

16-19 Jan. — Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Downhill & Super‑G)

21 Jan. — Kronplatz, Italy (Giant slalom)

23-26 Jan. — Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Downhill & Super‑G)

30 Jan. — Courchevel, France (Slalom)

22-23 Feb. — Sestriere, Italy (Giant slalom & Slalom)

26 Feb.-2 Mar. — Kvitfjell, Norway (Downhill & Super‑G)

8-9 Mar. — Åre, Sweden (Giant slalom & Slalom)

12-15 Mar. — La Thuile, Italy (Downhill & Super‑G)

20-27 Mar. — Sun Valley, USA (Downhill, Giant slalom, Slalom & Super‑G)

Men's calendar

26-27 Oct. — Sölden, Austria (Giant slalom)

16-17 Nov. — Levi, Finland (Slalom)

23-24 Nov. — Gurgl, Austria (Slalom)

3-8 Dec. — Beaver Creek, USA (Downhill, Giant slalom & Super‑G)

14-15 Dec. — Val d'Isere, France (Giant slalom & Slalom)

18-21 Dec. — Gröden, Italy (Downhill & Super‑G)

21-22 Dec. — St. Moritz, Switzerland (Super-G)

22-23 Dec. — Alta Badia, Italy (Giant slalom & Slalom)

26-29 Dec. — Bormio, Italy (Downhill & Super‑G)

8 Jan. — Madonna Di Campiglio, Italy (Slalom)

11-12 Jan. — Adleboden, Switzerland (Giant slalom & Slalom)

14-19 Jan. — Wengen, Switzerland (Downhill, Slalom & Super‑G)

21-26 Jan. — Kitzbühel, Austria (Downhill, Slalom & Super‑G)

28-29 Jan. — Schladming, Austria (Giant slalom & Slalom)

31 Jan.-2 Feb. — Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Downhill)

20-23 Feb. — Crans Montana, Switzerland (Downhill & Super‑G)

1-2 Mar. — Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (Giant slalom & Slalom)

6-9 Mar. — Kvitfjell, Norway (Downhill & Super‑G)

15-16 Mar. — Hafjell, Norway (Giant slalom & Slalom)

20-27 Mar. — Sun Valley, USA (Downhill, Giant slalom, Slalom & Super‑G)

