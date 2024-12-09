How to watch 25m World Aquatics Championships 2024 — stream Short Course Swimming Championships online from anywhere
Regan Smith and Kate Douglass are in record-breaking form
The 25m World Aquatics Championships live stream, also known as the Short Course Championships, is swimming's fastest format, and the six-day event finds U.S. stars Regan Smith and Kate Douglass in record-busting form in Budapest.
You can watch 25m World Aquatics Championships 2024 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!
The 2024 25m World Aquatics Championships run from Tuesday, December 10 to Sunday, December 15. Full schedule below.
► Canada — CBC Gem (FREE)
► Australia — 9Now (FREE)
► U.K. — Eurovision Sport (FREE)
► U.S. — Peacock
Smith has broken the 100m and 200m backstroke records this year, while Douglass obliterated the 200m breaststroke world record in October, carving nearly two seconds off the the previous best time — a time she'd set the previous week.
With storied stars like Gretchen Walsh, Lilly King, Lani Pallister, Meg Harris, Siobhan Haughey and Noe Ponti also competing, it says plenty that Canada's generational talent Summer McIntosh is the one that shines brightest of all.
McIntosh won won three gold medals at the Paris Olympic Games, where she looked almost apologetic about her dominance at times, and she won her first Short Course Championships medals at the age of 14.
Read on to find out how to watch 25m World Aquatics Championships live streams where you are. We’ve also listed the full schedule below so you don't miss a moment.
FREE 25m World Aquatics Championships live streams
The 25m World Aquatics Championships is being live streamed for free in multiple countries around the world.
Free English-language coverage will be provided by CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service in Canada, Channel 9, 9Gem and 9Now in Australia, and Eurovision Sport in the U.K..
It's also being shown on free-to-air ORF in Austria, Rai Play in Italy, RTP Play in Portugal, and RTVE in Spain.
But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Short Course Swimming Championships coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?
Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
How to watch 25m World Aquatics Championships 2024 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the swimming on your usual subscription? You can still watch 25m World Aquatics Championships 2024 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Canadian service, you'd select Canada from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBC Gem or another service listed below and watch the 25m World Aquatics Championships as normal.
How to watch 25m World Aquatics Championships in the U.S.
Peacock holds the rights to the 25m World Aquatics Championships in the U.S..
A subscription costs just $7.99/month with ads, or $13.99 without, and the streaming service also carries live NFL and EPL coverage.
In addition to showing World Allround Speed Skating Championships live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 'Yellowstone', 'Law and Order', the 'Real Housewives' and more.
How to watch 25m World Aquatics Championships in Canada
As mentioned above, fans in Canada can watch the 25m World Aquatics Championships on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CA$5.99/month (ad-free).
If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Short Course Swimming Championships live stream on your usual free service by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch 25m World Aquatics Championships in the U.K.
Live coverage of the 25m World Aquatics Championships is being provided by the free Eurovision Sport streaming service in the U.K. Just make sure you register in advance.
If you live in the U.K. but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a 25m World Aquatics Championships live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.
How to watch 25m World Aquatics Championships in Australia
Swimming fans in Australia can watch the 25m World Aquatics Championships for free on Channel 9 and 9Gem.
That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.
If you're usually based in Australia but are out of the country right now, you can still tune in with the help of a VPN such as NordVPN.
25m World Aquatics Championships schedule 2024
(All times ET)
Tuesday, December 10
From 3 a.m. – Women's 400m freestyle heats
Women's 100m backstroke heats
Women's 50m butterfly heats
Women's 100m individual medley heats
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats
Men's 1500m freestyle heats
Men's 100m backstroke heats
Men's 50m butterfly heats
Men's 200m individual medley heats
Men's 4x100m freestyle relays heats
From 11:30 a.m. – Women's 400m freestyle final
Women's 100m backstroke semi-finals
Women's 50m butterfly semi-finals
Women's 200m individual medley final
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay final
Men's 1500m freestyle final
Men's 100m backstroke semi-finals
Men's 50m butterfly semi-finals
Men's 200m individual medley final
Men's 4x100m freestyle relay final
Wednesday, December 11
From 3 a.m. – Women's 100m freestyle heats
Women's 800m freestyle heats
Women's 100m breaststroke heats
Men's 100m freestyle heats
Men's 100m breaststroke heats
Mixed 4x50m medley relay heats
From 11:30 a.m. – Women's 100m freestyle semi-finals
Women's 800m freestyle final
Women's 100m backstroke semi-finals
Women's 100m breaststroke semi-finals
Women's 50m butterfly final
Men's 100m freestyle semi-finals
Men's 100m backstroke final
Men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals
Men's 50m butterfly final
Mixed 4x50m medley relay final
Thursday, December 12
From 3 a.m. – Women's 50m backstroke heats
Women's 200m butterfly heats
Women's 100m individual medley heats
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay heats
Men's 400m freestyle heats
Men's 50m backstroke heats
Men's 200m butterfly heats
Men's 100m individual medley heats
From 11:30 a.m. – Women's 100m freestyle final
Women's 50m backstroke semi-finals
Women's 100m backstroke final
Women's 200m butterfly final
Women's 100m individual medley semi-finals
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final
Men's 100m freestyle final
Men's 400m freestyle final
Men's 50m backstroke semi-finals
Men's 100m backstroke final
Men's 200m butterfly final
Men's 100m individual medley semi-finals
Friday, December 13
From 3 a.m. – Women's 1500m freestyle heats
Women's 200m breaststroke heats
Women's 100m butterfly heats
Men's 200m breaststroke heats
Men's 100m butterfly heats
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats
Mixed 4x50 freestyle relay heats
From 11:30 a.m. – Women's 1500m freestyle final
Women's 50m backstroke final
Women's 200m breaststroke final
Women's 100m butterfly semi-finals
Women's 100m individual medley final
Men's 50m backstroke final
Men's 200m breaststroke final
Men's 100m butterfly semi-finals
Men's 100m individual medley final
Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final
Mixed 4x50 freestyle relay final
Saturday, December 14
From 3 a.m. – Women's 50m freestyle heats
Women's 50m breaststroke heats
Women's 400m individual medley heats
Men's 50m freestyle heats
Men's 800m freestyle heats
Men's 50m breaststroke heats
Men's 400m individual medley heats
Mixed 4x100m medley relay heats
From 11:30 a.m. – Women's 50m freestyle semi-finals
Women's 50m breaststroke semi-finals
Women's 100m butterfly final
Women's 400m individual medley final
Men's 50m freestyle semi-finals
Men's 800m freestyle final
Men's 50m breaststroke semi-finals
Men's 100m butterfly final
Men's 400m individual medley final
Mixed 4x100 medley relay final
Sunday, December 15
From 3 a.m. – Women's 200m freestyle heats
Women's 200m backstroke heats
Women's 4x100m medley relay heats
Men's 200m freestyle heats
Men's 200m backstroke heats
Men's 4x100m medley relay heats
From 11:30 a.m. – Women's 50m freestyle final
Women's 200m freestyle final
Women's 200m backstroke final
Women's 50m breaststroke final
Women's 4x100m medley relay final
Men's 50m freestyle final
Men's 200m freestyle final
Men's 200m backstroke final
Men's 50m breaststroke final
Men's 4x100m medley relay final
