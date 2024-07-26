The Olympics 2024: How to watch the Paris summer games in Australia this weekend
These key events will have you going for gold
The 2024 Olympics Games in Paris kicked off a couple of nights ago with the Rugby Sevens on Wednesday at 11:20pm AEST. While this isn't the official commencement — that doesn't happen until the Opening Ceremony — Aussies have already been in action with an epic game between the beloved women's football team, the Matildas, and Germany at 3am AEST this morning.
While the match ended in defeat, it sparked the interest of many fans eager to find out when the next big Australian events will be on during the Paris 2024 Olympics. But don't worry — we've got your back. Using key search trends and research, we've highlighted some of the top-rated sporting events from Olympics' past below for your viewing pleasure this weekend, from Saturday, July 27 to Monday, July 29.
You can tune into the Paris Olympics 2024 via free-to-air TV on Channel Nine or stream on 9Now for free and in SD resolution. If you're keen to watch all the action in 4K, you can sign up for Stan's Premium plan and add on Stan Sport to access 24/7 streaming of all your favourite Olympic Sports.
Friday, July 26 Highlights
- Women's Football: Australia v Germany - 3am AEST
- Men's Rugby Sevens - 4am AEST
- Men's Rugby Sevens (Quarter Finals) - 5am AEST
Missed these events? Watch the replay on Stan Sport or 9Now.
Paris Olympics 2024: What to watch this weekend
Opening Ceremony
Saturday, July 27
- 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony - 4am AEST
Artistic Gymnastics
Saturday, July 27
- Men’s qualification subdivision 1 - 7:00pm AEST
- Men’s qualification subdivision 2 - 11:30pm AEST
Sunday, July 28
- Men’s qualification subdivision 3 - 4:00am AEST
- Women’s qualification subdivision 1 - 5:30pm AEST
- Women’s qualification subdivision 2 - 7:40pm AEST
- Women’s qualification subdivision 3 - 10:50pm AEST
Basketball (Men)
Saturday, July 27
- Group stage: Australia vs Spain - 7:00pm AEST
Monday, July 29
- Group stage: Nigeria vs Australia - 7:00pm AEST
Diving
Saturday, July 27
- Women’s synchronised 3m springboard final (medal event) - 7:00pm AEST
Monday, July 29
- Men’s synchronised 10m platform final (medal event) - 7:00pm AEST
Football (Women)
Monday, July 29
- Group stage: Australia vs Zambia - 3:00am AEST
Rugby Sevens (Men)
Saturday, July 27
- Placing 58 matches - 10:30pm AEST onwards
- Semifinals - 11:30pm AEST onwards
Sunday, July 28
- Semifinals - 12:00am AEST onwards
- Bronze medal match (medal event) - 3:00am AEST
- Gold medal match (medal event) - 3:45am AEST
Surfing
Sunday, July 28
- Men’s round 1 - 3:00am AEST onwards
- Women’s round 1 - 7:48am AEST onwards
Monday, July 29
- Men’s round 2 - 12:00am AEST onwards
- Women’s round 2 - 7:48am AEST onwards
Swimming
Saturday, July 27
- Heats (women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay) - 7:00pm AEST onwards
Sunday, July 28
- Women’s 100m butterfly semi-finals - 4:30am AEST
- Men’s 400m freestyle final (medal event) - 4:42am AEST
- Women’s 400m freestyle (medal event) - 4:55am AEST
- Men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals - 5:15am AEST
- Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay final (medal event) - 5:37am AEST
- Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final (medal event) - 5:50am AEST
- Heats (men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle) - 7:00pm AEST onwards
Table Tennis
Saturday, July 27
- Men’s and women’s singles preliminary round - 11:00pm AEST
Sunday, July 28
- Mixed doubles round of 16 - 12:30am AEST
- Men’s and women’s singles round of 64 - 4:00am AEST
- Men’s and women’s singles round of 64 - 6:00pm AEST
Monday, July 29
- Mixed doubles quarter-finals - 4:00pm AEST
- Men’s and women’s singles - 4:00pm AEST
- Men’s and women’s singles - 7:00pm AEST
Tennis
Saturday, July 27
- Men’s and women’s singles first round - 8:00pm AEST onwards
- Men’s and women’s doubles first round - 8:00pm AEST onwards
Sunday, July 28
- Men’s and women’s singles first round - 3:00am AEST onwards
- Men’s and women’s doubles first round - 8:00pm AEST
Did you miss any of these events and want to catch up? You can check out Stan Sport replays for the highlight reels.
