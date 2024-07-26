The Olympics 2024: How to watch the Paris summer games in Australia this weekend

The 2024 Olympics Games in Paris kicked off a couple of nights ago with the Rugby Sevens on Wednesday at 11:20pm AEST. While this isn't the official commencement — that doesn't happen until the Opening Ceremony — Aussies have already been in action with an epic game between the beloved women's football team, the Matildas, and Germany at 3am AEST this morning.

While the match ended in defeat, it sparked the interest of many fans eager to find out when the next big Australian events will be on during the Paris 2024 Olympics. But don't worry — we've got your back. Using key search trends and research, we've highlighted some of the top-rated sporting events from Olympics' past below for your viewing pleasure this weekend, from Saturday, July 27 to Monday, July 29.

You can tune into the Paris Olympics 2024 via free-to-air TV on Channel Nine or stream on 9Now for free and in SD resolution. If you're keen to watch all the action in 4K, you can sign up for Stan's Premium plan and add on Stan Sport to access 24/7 streaming of all your favourite Olympic Sports.

Friday, July 26 Highlights

Women's Football: Australia v Germany - 3am AEST

Men's Rugby Sevens - 4am AEST

Men's Rugby Sevens (Quarter Finals) - 5am AEST

Missed these events? Watch the replay on Stan Sport or 9Now.

Paris Olympics 2024: What to watch this weekend

Opening Ceremony

Saturday, July 27

2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony - 4am AEST

Artistic Gymnastics

Saturday, July 27

Men’s qualification subdivision 1 - 7:00pm AEST

Men’s qualification subdivision 2 - 11:30pm AEST

Sunday, July 28

Men’s qualification subdivision 3 - 4:00am AEST

Women’s qualification subdivision 1 - 5:30pm AEST

Women’s qualification subdivision 2 - 7:40pm AEST

Women’s qualification subdivision 3 - 10:50pm AEST

Basketball (Men)

Saturday, July 27

Group stage: Australia vs Spain - 7:00pm AEST

Monday, July 29

Group stage: Nigeria vs Australia - 7:00pm AEST

Diving

Saturday, July 27

Women’s synchronised 3m springboard final (medal event) - 7:00pm AEST

Monday, July 29

Men’s synchronised 10m platform final (medal event) - 7:00pm AEST

Football (Women)

Monday, July 29

Group stage: Australia vs Zambia - 3:00am AEST

Rugby Sevens (Men)

Saturday, July 27

Placing 58 matches - 10:30pm AEST onwards

Semifinals - 11:30pm AEST onwards

Sunday, July 28

Semifinals - 12:00am AEST onwards

Bronze medal match (medal event) - 3:00am AEST

Gold medal match (medal event) - 3:45am AEST

Surfing

Sunday, July 28

Men’s round 1 - 3:00am AEST onwards

Women’s round 1 - 7:48am AEST onwards

Monday, July 29

Men’s round 2 - 12:00am AEST onwards

Women’s round 2 - 7:48am AEST onwards

Swimming

Saturday, July 27

Heats (women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay) - 7:00pm AEST onwards

Sunday, July 28

Women’s 100m butterfly semi-finals - 4:30am AEST

Men’s 400m freestyle final (medal event) - 4:42am AEST

Women’s 400m freestyle (medal event) - 4:55am AEST

Men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals - 5:15am AEST

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay final (medal event) - 5:37am AEST

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final (medal event) - 5:50am AEST

Heats (men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle) - 7:00pm AEST onwards

Table Tennis

Saturday, July 27

Men’s and women’s singles preliminary round - 11:00pm AEST

Sunday, July 28

Mixed doubles round of 16 - 12:30am AEST

Men’s and women’s singles round of 64 - 4:00am AEST

Men’s and women’s singles round of 64 - 6:00pm AEST

Monday, July 29

Mixed doubles quarter-finals - 4:00pm AEST

Men’s and women’s singles - 4:00pm AEST

Men’s and women’s singles - 7:00pm AEST

Tennis

Saturday, July 27

Men’s and women’s singles first round - 8:00pm AEST onwards

Men’s and women’s doubles first round - 8:00pm AEST onwards

Sunday, July 28

Men’s and women’s singles first round - 3:00am AEST onwards

Men’s and women’s doubles first round - 8:00pm AEST

Did you miss any of these events and want to catch up? You can check out Stan Sport replays for the highlight reels.