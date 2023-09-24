This NFL Sunday Ticket feature on YouTube TV is a game changer — here’s how to use it

NFL Sunday Ticket is one of the best options to catch nearly every NFL live stream this season. Sunday Ticket is available through YouTube or YouTube TV and it gives you access to every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Plus, I personally think it's the best way to watch NFL games after testing it out for a Sunday. The reason I think that? Multiview.

Multiview has been around since March Madness 2023 and was introduced as a way to allow you to watch up to four channels at once on YouTube TV. But with NFL Sunday Ticket, the feature is also coming to YouTube for those with an active Sunday Ticket subscription. And it's not just games that you can watch in multiview — you can make one of the four channels NFL RedZone if you added a RedZone subscription when signing up for Sunday Ticket.

So if you have Sunday Ticket, you need to be using multiview to get the full experience. The process is very slightly different based on whether you're using the YouTube app on your TV, or the YouTube TV app (if you have a subscription). We'll cover both below.

Here's how to use NFL Sunday Ticket multiview on YouTube or YouTube TV.

How to use NFL Sunday Ticket multiview on YouTube

If you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you either signed up for it through YouTube or as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription. If you signed up through YouTube, here are the steps you need to follow to use NFL Sunday Ticket multiview.

1. Open YouTube on your TV (Image: © Future) Multiview only works if you're watching on a TV through an app — it won't work if you are on a mobile device or web browser. So first, open the YouTube app on your smart TV or streaming device.

2. Select a game (Image: © Future) Once YouTube is open on your TV, select an NFL game. The app will automatically recognize your Sunday Ticket subscription if you're logged in and NFL Sunday Ticket games should appear on the home page for viewing.

3. Select a multiview option (Image: © Future) Once you have a game playing on your TV, click down on your remote until you reach the row that says Watch 4 Games at Once. It's probably the first or second row. In this row, you'll be given a wide range of choices. Each choice has the game you're currently watching, along with 1-3 others. If you're an NFL RedZone subscriber, you'll also have options that swap one of these 1-3 additional games with the NFL RedZone channel. Select your desired multiview option.

4. Use your remote to switch between games (Image: © Future) After that last step, you're now on the multiview screen and are watching up to four games at once. If you want to listen to the audio for a specific channel, move the white border to the NFL game of your choice and the audio feed will change to that game. Click the game with the white border around it to make it full-screen and start watching only that game. Just go back if you want to return to the multiview screen.

If you want a shortcut for getting in to an NFL Sunday Ticket multiview on YouTube, you can also just scroll down the home page till you find Watch multiple games at once. However, I like to start with my most important game and then select a mutliview using the steps above. It makes it easier to ensure you're picking a multiview with your most important game included.

How to use NFL Sunday Ticket multiview on YouTube TV

If you have NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription, you can actually watch it through YouTube as well. However, I prefer using a YouTube TV app because it will also add in-market Sunday games to your available games — YouTube excludes these as options even if you have YouTube TV.

If you signed up for Sunday Tickey through YouTube TV, here are the steps you need to follow to use NFL Sunday Ticket multiview.

1. Open YouTube TV on your TV (Image: © Future) Multiview only works if you're watching on a TV through an app — it won't work if you are on a mobile device or web browser. So first, open the YouTube TV app on your smart TV or streaming device.

2. Select a game (Image: © Future) Once YouTube is open on your TV, select an NFL game. The app will automatically recognize your Sunday Ticket subscription if you're logged in and NFL Sunday Ticket games should appear on the home page for viewing.

3. Select Watch in multiview (Image: © Future) Here's where things change. On YouTube TV, you can start watching a multiview as soon as you select a game. The option pops up immediately once you select a game. Click Watch in multiview then select your desired Multiview.

4. Use your remote to switch between games (Image: © Future) After that last step, you're now on the multiview screen and are watching up to four games at once. If you want to listen to the audio for a specific channel, move the white border to the NFL game of your choice and the audio feed will change to that game. Click the game with the white border around it to make it full-screen and start watching only that game. Just go back if you want to return to the multiview screen.

Now you know how to use Multiview on YouTube and YouTube TV, so you can start watching no matter how you signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket. That means you can now spend your entire Sunday watching nonstop NFL football — with up to 4 games at once one your TV.

