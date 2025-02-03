This is how I'm streaming the Super Bowl — and it's totally free

When looking for the best way how to watch Super Bowl 2025, I started digging for any possible free livestreams of this Sunday's epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. After some searching, I've found a way to stream the Super Bowl for free that doesn't require using one of the best antennas. In fact, all you need is a device that supports one of our favorite free streaming services — Tubi

If you're unfamiliar with Tubi, this free streaming service is owned by Fox and provides a ton of free movies and shows without even needing an email address. It manages this by showing ads to generate revenue. You know, the way companies used to make money on TV before we all started using the best streaming services for all watching needs.

But this month, the biggest thing on Tubi will be Super Bowl LIX. Fox Sports is taking over Tubi for Super Bowl LIX, starting with a Tubi Red Carpet event hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET. That pregame program covers the celebrities, fashion and culture behind the Super Bowl. Once that's done, Tubi will show the Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show, then air the game for free in 4K at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Seriously, a free 4K livestream of the Super Bowl and all you have to do is watch the Super Bowl commercials you were excited to watch already anyway.

Personally, this is how I'm going to watch the Super Bowl this year even though I have YouTube TV. Admittedly, I'll need to use my email address to watch (unlike with normal programming, Tubi requires a valid email address to stream Super Bowl 2025) but I'm curious to see if a free streaming service can provide me with the live sports experience I'm currently paying $72.99 a month for.

Even if it can't, I'm going to watch on Tubi in the hopes that major viewership numbers encourage other networks to air sports on free streaming services in the future. If it does, maybe we'll get to watch Super Bowl LXII in 2028 for free on Pluto TV, which is owned by the same company as CBS.

Can't get the Super Bowl free on Tubi? Try a VPN

There's just one catch to watching the Super Bowl on Tubi — you have to be in the U.S. While Tubi is available in other countries, its Super Bowl 2025 coverage is only available to U.S. viewers.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But if you're a U.S. Tubi user and want to watch while you're traveling abroad, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see why it's one of our best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. In short, it's a great choice for watching sports – particularly the Super Bowl – safely and from wherever you are. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual free U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the Super Bowl. Head to Tubi and watch the Super Bowl livestream.

More from Tom's Guide