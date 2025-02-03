This is how I'm streaming the Super Bowl — and it's totally free
No antenna required for this free Super Bowl livestream
When looking for the best way how to watch Super Bowl 2025, I started digging for any possible free livestreams of this Sunday's epic showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. After some searching, I've found a way to stream the Super Bowl for free that doesn't require using one of the best antennas. In fact, all you need is a device that supports one of our favorite free streaming services — Tubi
If you're unfamiliar with Tubi, this free streaming service is owned by Fox and provides a ton of free movies and shows without even needing an email address. It manages this by showing ads to generate revenue. You know, the way companies used to make money on TV before we all started using the best streaming services for all watching needs.
But this month, the biggest thing on Tubi will be Super Bowl LIX. Fox Sports is taking over Tubi for Super Bowl LIX, starting with a Tubi Red Carpet event hosted by Olivia Culpo at 3:30 p.m. ET. That pregame program covers the celebrities, fashion and culture behind the Super Bowl. Once that's done, Tubi will show the Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show, then air the game for free in 4K at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Seriously, a free 4K livestream of the Super Bowl and all you have to do is watch the Super Bowl commercials you were excited to watch already anyway.
Personally, this is how I'm going to watch the Super Bowl this year even though I have YouTube TV. Admittedly, I'll need to use my email address to watch (unlike with normal programming, Tubi requires a valid email address to stream Super Bowl 2025) but I'm curious to see if a free streaming service can provide me with the live sports experience I'm currently paying $72.99 a month for.
Even if it can't, I'm going to watch on Tubi in the hopes that major viewership numbers encourage other networks to air sports on free streaming services in the future. If it does, maybe we'll get to watch Super Bowl LXII in 2028 for free on Pluto TV, which is owned by the same company as CBS.
Can't get the Super Bowl free on Tubi? Try a VPN
There's just one catch to watching the Super Bowl on Tubi — you have to be in the U.S. While Tubi is available in other countries, its Super Bowl 2025 coverage is only available to U.S. viewers.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
But if you're a U.S. Tubi user and want to watch while you're traveling abroad, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.
We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see why it's one of our best VPN services.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. In short, it's a great choice for watching sports – particularly the Super Bowl – safely and from wherever you are.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual free U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the Super Bowl. Head to Tubi and watch the Super Bowl livestream.
More from Tom's Guide
- 5 Super Bowl TV settings you need to change to get the best picture for the big game
- Super Bowl 2025 on Fire TV Stick: How to watch Chiefs vs Eagles for free
- 7 AI chatbots predict the Super Bowl — here’s the overall winner
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Malcolm McMillan is a senior writer for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it. Previously, Malcolm had been a staff writer for Tom's Guide for over a year, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), A/V tech and VR headsets.
Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.