How to watch the Grammys 2025 — live stream awards and performances online without cable
Beyoncé has the most nominations with Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone also in the frame to win big
You know awards season is here when the red carpet is rolled out for the Grammys. With a range of talent from Beyoncé to The Beatles up for awards and Charli XCX , Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims also ready to perform at the Crypto.com Arena in a Los Angeles fighting back from the devastation caused by the recent wildfires, the 67th Grammy Awards promises to be an event to remember.
So, make sure to read on to find out how to watch a Grammys 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date: Sunday, February 2
► Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA
► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Mon., Feb. 3) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mon., Feb. 3)
• U.S. — CBS and Paramount Plus
• Australia — Stan
Watch anywhere — try NordVPN.
The big question is will Beyoncé (who has 11 nominations) finally win Album of the Year for "Cowboy Carter" or will Billie Eilish claim the gong with "Hit Me Hard and Soft"? And will Chappell Roan’s critically acclaimed debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" put the cherry on the top of her breakout year?
Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year, no shocks there, but will Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform a surprise duet with their Song of the Year-nominated track "Die with a Smile"? Many think so.
Here's how to watch a Grammys 2025 live stream online, and if you scroll down you can find a list of the big four category nominations.
How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream in the U.S.
In the U.S. music lovers can watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards live stream on Sunday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It's airing on CBS, which you get free with one of the best TV antennas or a cable TV package.
If you've already cut the cord, you can watch a Grammys 2025 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV, three of the best cable TV alternatives. It will also be on DirecTV Stream.
Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.
Remember, if you're abroad right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, NordVPN, is the one we recommend.
The Grammys 2025 are also streaming live on Paramount Plus, if you have a Showtime plan ($12.99 per month).
Paramount Plus has lots of live TV and streaming on offer. With the Paramount with Showtime plan, you can access your live local CBS feed in addition to a huge library filled with blockbuster movies, classic series and originals like 1923 and Star Trek: Picard.
How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream from abroad
How to watch a Grammys 2025 live stream wherever you are with a VPN
Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss a Grammys 2025 live stream. Watching along with the rest of the world can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's one of the best VPNs on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream in Canada
Canadians can watch the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Plus, which is also available in Canada.
Remember, if you're not in Canada right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, NordVPN, is the one we recommend.
Can you watch a Grammys 2025 live stream in the U.K.?
Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any U.K. channels are airing the Grammys 2025.
Paramount Plus is available in the U.K. but we can't confirm if the Grammys will be available to stream. The ceremony will take place very late U.K. time — 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, February 3.
Anyone who’s traveling in the U.K. but wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need NordVPN to unlock their usual subscriptions.
How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream in Australia
Music fans in Australia can watch a Grammys 2025 live stream on Stan. The ceremony will take place Monday, February 3 at midday AEDT.
A Stan Basic subscription starts at $12 a month.
But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch a Grammys 2025 live stream on Stan? Don't worry, you can watch the ceremony via a VPN – such as NordVPN – which will allow you to access your usual services from anywhere
Grammys 2025 ceremony performers
Shakira
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX
Sabrina Carpenter
Benson Boone
Doechii
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Teddy Swims
Rumored: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Grammys 2025 nominees
The nominees in the top four Grammys categories are:
Album of the Year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Record of the Year
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli XCX – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Song of the Year
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Get the complete list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.