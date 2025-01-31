How to watch the Grammys 2025 — live stream awards and performances online without cable

You know awards season is here when the red carpet is rolled out for the Grammys. With a range of talent from Beyoncé to The Beatles up for awards and Charli XCX , Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims also ready to perform at the Crypto.com Arena in a Los Angeles fighting back from the devastation caused by the recent wildfires, the 67th Grammy Awards promises to be an event to remember.

So, make sure to read on to find out how to watch a Grammys 2025 live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Grammys 2025 live stream - Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Sunday, February 2

► Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Mon., Feb. 3) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Mon., Feb. 3)

• U.S. — CBS and Paramount Plus

• Australia — Stan Watch anywhere — try NordVPN.

The big question is will Beyoncé (who has 11 nominations) finally win Album of the Year for "Cowboy Carter" or will Billie Eilish claim the gong with "Hit Me Hard and Soft"? And will Chappell Roan’s critically acclaimed debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" put the cherry on the top of her breakout year?

Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year, no shocks there, but will Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform a surprise duet with their Song of the Year-nominated track "Die with a Smile"? Many think so.

Here's how to watch a Grammys 2025 live stream online, and if you scroll down you can find a list of the big four category nominations.

How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. music lovers can watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards live stream on Sunday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It's airing on CBS, which you get free with one of the best TV antennas or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch a Grammys 2025 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV, three of the best cable TV alternatives. It will also be on DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Remember, if you're abroad right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, NordVPN, is the one we recommend.

The Grammys 2025 are also streaming live on Paramount Plus, if you have a Showtime plan ($12.99 per month).

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($84.99 per month), you get over 200 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Paramount Plus has lots of live TV and streaming on offer. With the Paramount with Showtime plan, you can access your live local CBS feed in addition to a huge library filled with blockbuster movies, classic series and originals like 1923 and Star Trek: Picard.

How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream from abroad

How to watch a Grammys 2025 live stream wherever you are with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss a Grammys 2025 live stream. Watching along with the rest of the world can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's one of the best VPNs on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Plus, which is also available in Canada.

Remember, if you're not in Canada right now, you'll need a VPN to access your regular service without being geo-blocked. Our favorite VPN service, NordVPN, is the one we recommend.

Can you watch a Grammys 2025 live stream in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any U.K. channels are airing the Grammys 2025.

Paramount Plus is available in the U.K. but we can't confirm if the Grammys will be available to stream. The ceremony will take place very late U.K. time — 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, February 3.

Anyone who’s traveling in the U.K. but wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need NordVPN to unlock their usual subscriptions.

How to watch the Grammys 2025 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Music fans in Australia can watch a Grammys 2025 live stream on Stan. The ceremony will take place Monday, February 3 at midday AEDT.

A Stan Basic subscription starts at $12 a month.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch a Grammys 2025 live stream on Stan? Don't worry, you can watch the ceremony via a VPN – such as NordVPN – which will allow you to access your usual services from anywhere

Grammys 2025 ceremony performers

Shakira

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Sabrina Carpenter

Benson Boone

Doechii

RAYE

Teddy Swims

Rumored: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Grammys 2025 nominees

The nominees in the top four Grammys categories are:

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli XCX – 360

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Song of the Year

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Get the complete list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com.