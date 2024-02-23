Scotland vs England live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

The Scotland vs England live stream sees the hosts out to bounce back from their controversial defeat last time out as they attempt to retain the Calcutta Cup when they take on an undefeated England at Murrayfield on Saturday — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Scotland vs England live stream, date, time, channels The Scotland vs England live stream takes place on Saturday, February 24.

• Time: 4:45 p.m. GMT / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 3:45 a.m. AEDT (Feb 25)

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Australia — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having held off a spirited fightback by Wales and started their Six Nations campaign with a victory, Scotland were left furious after being denied a match-winning try last time out against France. Coach Gregor Townsend will hope his players can now channel that frustration and continue their excellent recent run of form against England.

Scotland have won their past three Six Nations encounters against the Auld Enemy, with Finn Russell producing an outstanding display last year as they secured a 29-23 win at Twickenham. Scottish fans will hope Russell can once again pull the strings against an England side that has relied on resiliency, work-rate and determination to win their opening two games.

England edged past Italy by three points and then beat Wales by two points but coach Steve Borthwick has bemoaned his side’s lack of power. He will hope that is rectified against Scotland. Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence are both available after injury, as is the hard-hitting Leicester forward George Martin.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Scotland vs England live streams and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are.

FREE Scotland vs England live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy a Scotland vs England live stream for FREE. The game will be shown on BBC and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on ITV and BBC, and on their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games on TV or via online streaming.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Scotland vs England live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Scotland vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer on your web browser and watch the free Scotland vs England live stream as you would at home.

Scotland vs England live streams by country

How to watch Scotland vs England live streams in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including a Scotland vs England live stream, will be shown on both Peacock and CNBC in the U.S.. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Scotland vs England live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes classics like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us", to new shows like "Twisted Metal" and "Bupkis".

Watch Scotland vs England for FREE in the U.K.

The Scotland vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch a Scotland vs England live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can take advantage of a 30-day FREE trial).

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Scotland vs England live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including a Scotland vs England live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a Scotland vs England live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.