Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup

The Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live stream is a huge match-up between two of the major sides at the AFC Asian Cup. It should be a thrilling tie of knock-out football - and can watch live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live stream, date, time, channels Saudi Arabia vs South Korea takes place on Tuesday, January 30.

• Time: 4 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 31) • U.K. — Triller TV+

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• AUS — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

South Korea are many people’s favourites to win the tournament. With the likes of Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae in their lineup, it’s not hard to see why. However, the Reds have not really been at their best at this AFC Asian Cup. They have been involved in plenty of drama though, including a 2-2 draw with Jordan and a 3-3 draw with Malaysia. In Lee Kang-in they have one of the top scorers in the competition.

Saudi Arabia’s games have not been as high scoring as their opponents, but the Falcons soared comfortably into the Round of 16, winning Group F on seven points. The Reds' attack will provide a far sterner test than they have had so far. In Roberto Mancini, they have a manager who knows all about navigating tournament football but can he get the better of opposite number Jürgen Klinsmann?

For Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams — and where to watch AFC Asian Cup games generally — keep reading this article, where you'll also find out about free streams around world.

FREE Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live stream

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams for FREE

There are free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when the Saudi Arabia vs South Korea game is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services will be blocked.

Thankfully, however, with a VPN you can still live stream Saudi Arabia vs South Korea as if you were right at home. We'll explain how below.

Watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams from anywhere

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, a Brit who's currently away from the U.K. could watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams on Triller TV+.

VPNs are inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and straightforward to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. Check out the 12-month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're in Canada and want to view a British service such as Triller TV+, you'd select 'U.K.' from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live stream on Triller TV+.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams by country

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., streaming service Paramount Plus will show Saudi Arabia vs South Korea, along with every Asian Cup soccer game. This game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT on Thursday morning.

If you don't already have a subscription, prices start from only $5.99/month for the basic package, rising to $11.99/month ad-free. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus available to new users, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't already.

If you're outside of the U.S., then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise blocked Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live stream.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the vault. From $5.99/month, get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight, and all of the AFC Asian Cup.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can live stream Saudi Arabia vs South Korea and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea kicks off at 2:30 p.m. GMT on Thursday afternoon.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia vs South Korea is being shown on Paramount Plus in Australia. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1:30 a.m. AEDT in the early hours of Friday morning.

It's also worth noting that all of Australia's games, together with the final, are being shown for free thanks to Network 10 and the 10Play streaming service.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.