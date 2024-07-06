Raducanu and Murray vs Zhang and Arvelo live stream: How to watch Wimbledon mixed doubles online

Looking to watch Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2024? You're in the right place. Andy Murray's motional farewell at Wimbledon continues. After withdrawing from the men’s singles tournament and losing in the men’s doubles on Thursday, this is the Brit’s final chance to extend his stay at SW19.

Wimbledon is airing for FREE in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams: TV schedule, dates The Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live stream takes place on Saturday, July 6 at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST.

► FREE — BBC iPlayer

► U.S. — ESPN Plus | Tennis Channel

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Plenty of tears were shed on Centre Court on Thursday when brothers Andy and Jamie Murray were defeated in straight sets by Rinky Hijikata and John Peers. The duo would of course wanted to win, but this was really an opportunity for fans, players and pundits to celebrate the career of one of Britain’s best-ever players.

Emma Raducanu does not normally play in the doubles but admitted that teaming with Murray would fulfil a childhood dream. She said: "It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young girl.”

The British duo will certainly have the crowd behind them and Murray will hope his body can cope with the stress and strain. You won’t want to miss this one so read on to discover how to get a Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live stream and watch Wimbledon from wherever you are.

How to watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can watch a Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live stream for FREE. That's because BBC and its respective streaming service BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for a Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live stream? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch Wimbledon live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the tennis.

How to watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live stream. Viewers can watch all the action on ESPN Plus and via the Tennis Channel.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for Wimbledon.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Premier Plan ($99.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of Wimbeldon.

How to watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams. For starters, the tournament will air for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the Olympic Games.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. Prices start at $19.99 (CAD) per month

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for a TSN+ streaming-only account for $8 (CAD) per month or $40 per year.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live streams in Australia

Aussies can again watch 2024 Wimbledon live streams for free on Channel Nine.

However, only the big games will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

That means to watch a Raducanu/Murray vs Zhang/Arvelo live stream you will need Stan Sport, which is available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — with a subscription costing you $15 per month. You also need a standard Stan subscription which starts at $12 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.