Man Utd vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Man Utd vs Leicester live stream will see the Red Devils look to claim their first Premier League win post sacking former manager Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, the visiting Foxes are looking to put more room between themselves and the relegation zone.

Man Utd have confirmed that Ruben Amorim will be the new manager of the historic club with the Sporting boss set to link up with his new team during the impending international break. This means that interim appointment Ruud van Nistelrooy will take one last game in charge, and will hope to sign off his brief stint in the hot seat with a win. Make sure you don't miss this EPL match.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leicester: quick info

Watch in the U.S. on Peacock

Use NordVPN to access your subscription anywhere

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Kickoff time: 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 11)

How to watch Man Utd vs Leicester in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Leicester live stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can watch Peacock on most smart devices including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV games consoles and smart TVs. There are Peacock apps for most platforms including Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. You can also watch Peacock using your web browser on laptops and other devices.

In addition to showing Man Utd vs Leicester and other selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us". Prices start at $7.99/month. You can cancel at any time.

Can you watch Man Utd vs Leicester in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Man Utd vs Leicester live stream in the United Kingdom as it's not been picked for broadcast.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leicester in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Leicester live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leicester in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Leicester game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leicester in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Leicester live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.

How to watch Man Utd vs Leicester from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Leicester live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man Utd vs Leicester and watch the game.

