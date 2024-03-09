Liverpool vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Liverpool vs Man City is the game of the weekend, as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola meet for the final time in the Premier League. This match doesn't needs any hype — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Liverpool vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels Liverpool vs Man City live streams will be available on Sunday, March 10.

► Time: 3.45 p.m. GMT / 10.45 a.m. ET / 7.45 a.m. PT / 2.45 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 11)

Man City cruised past FC Copenhagen earlier this week, while Liverpool comfortably dispatched Sparta Prague. Best of all for the Reds, they were able to welcome Mo Salah back – he had not appeared since being injured in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

The Citizens were emphatic victors against their Manchester rivals last weekend, with Phil Foden looking imperious. A Liverpool squad beset with injuries is going to have to dig deep to stop him, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland. The Reds' hopes could rest on Darwin Nunez, who is starting to show a killer touch in front of goal.

You’ll want to catch a Liverpool vs Man City live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream wherever you are

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in the U.S.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Liverpool vs Man City live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in the U.K.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Liverpool vs Man City live stream in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in Canada

How to watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Man City Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in Australia

How to watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in New Zealand

How to watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

