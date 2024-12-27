Currently in its biggest boom period in many, many a year, WWE is doing huge business right now, selling out venue after venue, breaking attendance and revenue records, and putting on a solid in-ring product as the company continues to leave Vince McMahon in its rearview mirror.

Can I watch WWE on Netflix? ► WWE moves to Netflix on January 6, 2024.

• U.S. — WWE Raw on Netflix

• RoW — All WWE shows on Netflix

To exemplify how well WWE is doing, one only has to look at the $5 billion, 10-year deal the organization agreed with Netflix. As such, 2025 marks a massive year for World Wrestling Entertainment.

While WWE Raw now calls Netflix home in the United States, it's a very different situation for wrestling fans outside of the U.S., with far more than just Raw available on-demand, on the streaming juggernaut. Depending on where you are in the world, the entire WWE library may be at your fingertips the next time you boot up Netflix.

So, with that said, here's our full guide on how to watch WWE wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally How to watch WWE from anywhere Header Cell - Column 0 U.S. Rest of World WWE Raw Netflix Netflix WWE Smackdown USA Network Netflix WWE NXT The CW Netflix WWE Live Events Peacock Netflix

Watch your WWE streaming service anywhere

With Netflix offering different WWE coverage for different areas of the world, a VPN can come in extremely handy to make sure you can watch WWE wherever you go.

Is WWE coming to Netflix? WWE is indeed coming to Netflix, as announced at the beginning of 2024. Residents in the USA can only watch WWE RAW on Netflix, though. The first WWE Raw show on Netflix in the US is on January 6, 2025. For the rest of the world, all WWE events will transfer to Netflix at the same time. So, from January 6, 2024, you can watch RAW, NXT, SmackDown, Premium Live Events, documentaries and everything else all on Netflix through your regular subscription. Obviously, Netflix knows where you're accessing from, so don't be surprised if you're a UK subscriber and you get blocked from watching SmackDown while trying to watch your Netflix account in the States. If that happens, you'll need to use a VPN to watch WWE on Netflix as usual.

In which countries can I watch WWE on Netflix? As we said above, in the U.S. you only get WWE Raw on Netflix but theses are the countries where you can watch all the WWE shows and Premium Live Events from 2025 onwards: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom. Netflix has said that other countries will be added over time but nothing more specific than that.

Is WWE leaving Peacock? No. WWE Premium Live Events will still stream on Peacock in the U.S.. It's only WWE Raw that's moving to Netflix in the States.

How to watch WWE in U.S.

WWE Raw is exclusively streamed on Netflix in the United States, airing at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST on Mondays.

Netflix plans in the U.S. start at $6.99 per month for the standard package with ads. However, plans go up to $22.99 per month should you want the premium package with 4K resolution and more simultaneous connections.

Where WWE SmackDown is concerned, that airs every Friday on USA Network at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST, while NXT continues to air on The CW on Tuesdays.

For WWE Premium Live Events, they can be found on the Peacock streaming service.

Traveling outside of the U.S.? Don't worry, you can still tune into your usual Netflix and Peacock subscription from anywhere in the world by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch WWE in U.K., Canada, and R.O.W.

For the vast majority of territories outside of the United States – including the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America – the whole WWE library is exclusive to Netflix.

Whereas Netflix is the home to WWE Raw in the U.S., for these other markets, the streaming service hosts WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, Premium Live Events, documentaries, historical content, and pretty much all the material previously featured on the WWE Network and Peacock. The lot. Not bad for WWE fans who already have a Netflix subscription!

You can watch WWE content on Netflix from anywhere using NordVPN, if you're a British, Canadian, Australian or any other 'rest of the world'-based Netflix subscriber travelling away from home in the States.

