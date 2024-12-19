Netflix’s top 10 shows has 3 worth watching — and one of them is a gripping spy thriller

As any avid Netflix viewer knows, the streaming service is packed with countless movies and shows. With so many options available, it can feel overwhelming trying to figure out where to start. The Netflix top 10 often seems like the easy solution, but let’s face it, just because something’s trending doesn’t always mean it’s worth your time.

At Tom’s Guide, we sift through the best of the top 10 to bring you the shows that truly deserve your attention. This week, we’re highlighting three standouts: a critically acclaimed spy thriller starring Kiera Knightley, a dark comedy about a dream house turned nightmare and a conspiracy thriller with split opinions.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Be sure to check out our full guide to the best Netflix shows, or dive into our recommendations for what's new on the platform this month. Otherwise, keep reading for our top three picks!

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 shows as of Thursday, December 19.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Black Doves’

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Spy thrillers can be pretty formulaic, so I went into “Black Doves” with fairly low expectations. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that this show actually breathes new life into the genre, largely due to its complex characters and unexpected emotional depth. Those are just two reasons why it became one of my favorite thrillers of the year.

Set during the festive yet ominous Christmas season in London, “Black Doves” follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a sharp and practical wife and mother who secretly lives a double life as a spy. For 10 years, Helen has been gleaning sensitive information from her politician husband and giving it to the secret organization she works for, known as the Black Doves. But her world is shattered when her lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is brutally murdered — and Helen may be in danger, too. Her spymaster, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), asks an old friend, Sam Young (Ben Whishaw), to protect her.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘No Good Deed’

No Good Deed | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest dark comedy “No Good Deed” landed on the streamer a week ago today, and it’s close to grabbing the No. 1 spot. It received some pretty mixed reviews upon its release, but it seems like viewers are enjoying Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano in this easily bingeable show.

“No Good Deed” consists of eight half-hour episodes, focusing on three wildly different families vying to purchase a 1920s Spanish-style villa they’re convinced will solve all their problems. However, the current owners know all too well that what seems like a dream home can quickly become a nightmare. Lydia (Kudrow) and Paul (Romano), the couple selling the house, are determined to hide the sinister secrets tied to the property. But as the competition heats up and tensions mount, they realize the only way to truly move on is to confront the haunting truths they’ve been avoiding for years.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘The Madness’

The Madness | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One show that held onto the No. 1 spot for quite some time at the beginning of the month was “The Madness”, and it’s still lingering in the top 10. This slick crime thriller is perfect for anyone looking for their next binge on the streaming service, as it has plenty of twists and shocks while being led by the very talented actor, Colman Domingo.

“The Madness” follows Muncie Daniels (Domingo), a political consultant turned media commentator, whose life takes a dark turn when he becomes entangled in a deadly conspiracy. Looking to escape a rough patch, Muncie retreats to a remote cabin in the Poconos for a solo work sabbatical. However, his peaceful getaway is upended when he stumbles upon the murder of a notorious white supremacist leader. Though Muncie narrowly escapes the scene, his troubles are far from over. Evidence begins to mount against him, painting him as the prime suspect in the killing.

Watch it now on Netflix

