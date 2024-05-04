How to watch Tro-Bro Léon 2024: live stream cycling online

Dubbed the 'Petit Paris Roubaix', or the 'Hell of the West', Tro-Bro Léon incorporates a smorgasbord of road surfaces on its route, from cobbles to dirt tracks to tarmac and gravel around the roads of north west Brittany.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tro-Bro Léon 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Tro-Bro Léon 2024 live streams: Date, Time, Channels Tro-Bro Léon 2024 live stream takes place on Sunday, May 5.

► Start time: 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT / 2:05 p.m. BST / 11:05 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on France.tv (France)

• USA — FloBikes

• Canada. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

First run in 1984 this year sees the 41st edition of this popular race that presents a unique challenge to the riders as the tackle surfaces of all descriptions. Aside from its novel course another quirk that sets the event apart is the prize for winning, as both the first placed rider and the first local rider each receive a live piglet!

This year’s race starts in Le Carpont Plouguin and ends 204 kilometres later in the town of Lannilis after crossing a multitude of small hills and a total of 29 sectors of the famous unpaved surfaces.

Favourites to take the win are the in form Benoît Cosnefroy (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) and returning from illness Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny).Together with Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), John Degenkolb (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Lewis Askey (Groupama - FDJ) we are set for an enthralling and unpredictable race.

Read on to see how to catch the Tro-Bro Léon 2024 action live, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Tro-Bro Léon 2024 live streams

If you live in France, the FREE Tro-Bro Léon free live stream is on France.tv

But what if you're based in France but aren't at home to catch that free Tro-Bro Léon coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tro-Bro Léon 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Tro-Bro Léon live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if away from home, and want to view your usual French service, you'd select France from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to France.tv or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Tro-Bro Léon live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tro-Bro Léon on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Tro-Bro Léon 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Tro-Bro Léon will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Tro-Bro Léon live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tro-Bro Léon on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Tro-Bro Léon route 2024