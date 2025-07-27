You can watch Stage 21 of the Tour de France 2025 live on ITVX, streaming for free on Sunday, 27 July. The stream includes English commentary as Tadej Pogacar takes in the adulation after winning his fourth Yellow Jersey.

The Slovenian has been in unrelenting form across the three weeks, picking up four stage wins and winning the general classification by 4 minutes and 24 seconds.

However, the 50th anniversary of the Tour's first finish at the Champs-Élysées will be one for the sprinters as well. Tim Merlier, Arnauld de Lie and Green Jersey winner, Jonathan Milan will likely all go head-to-head to win a dream stage.



Can you access ITV in the U.S. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

Watch Stage 21 of the Tour de France for free in the U.K.

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch Stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.

ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) to watch content live on ITVX.

Traveling abroad during July? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the U.K..

We have watched ITV's coverage of the 2025 Tour de France continuously and the streaming quality was brilliant.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere

Although ITV is only available to British residents, those who are from the U.K. but visiting the likes of the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock ITVX and watch Tour de France live online with our exclusive deal.

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another streaming service and watch the action.

ITV Q+A

What does ITV's coverage of the Tour de France 2025 include?

ITV show coverage of Stage 21 starting from 3 P.M. BST (10 A.M. ET)

Pundits include Ned Boulting and David Millar to give you all the insight you need on the action.

Highlights are also provided during the evening and the long-serving Gary Imlach will be your host for the hour long show from 10:05 P.M. BST.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside the U.K. on vacation.

What devices can I watch ITVX on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

