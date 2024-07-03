How to watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024 online from anywhere

The Rose Bowl, MSG, The Forum, the corner of Surf and Stillwell. These are the great American arenas, though 16-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut, whose feats have made him a Fourth of July icon, is barred from the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest event. Case closed. As tough as it is to swallow, it could frankly open up the competition, so dominant has the Mustard Belt holder been.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024 online — Americans and Canadians abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024 live streams: TV Schedule, date Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024 takes place on Thursday, July 4.

► Women's start time: 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 a.m. AEST

► Men's start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — ESPN2 & ESPN3 via Sling or Fubo

• Canada — TSN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Some are calling it a Coney war. Some are saying Major League Eating's George and Richard Shea are worried that Joey's almost as famous as Nathan himself, and that Joey's sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods gave them the perfect excuse to turn him into mincemeat.

Either way, we should all relish the step up in competitiveness. Joey's absence presents a golden opportunity for Nick Wehry, Geoffrey Esper and James Webb to be declared the wiener for the very first time.

Having taken home the pink belt nine times, Miki Sudo (who's married to Nick) is the undisputed queen of competitive eating. Nobody's come close to her record of 48.5, though Japanese star Mayoi Ebihara and 2021 champion Michelle Lesco will make her work for it.

10 minutes on the clock. Here's how to watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live streams in the U.S.

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream begins at 10:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT on ESPN3, for the women's contest.

The men's contest airs live on ESPN2 from 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you miss the original airings, ESPN channels broadcast the event throughout the day. ESPNews airs it at 9 p.m. ET, while ESPN has it at 10 p.m. ET.

There are several ways you can access ESPN2 and ESPN3 — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

Both channels are available through most cable packages, as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

You can also stream Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to tune in.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as NordVPN — meaning you can access a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN2 and ESPN3. A subscription costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users typically save 50% on their first month.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. The channel line-up includes ESPN2 and ESPN3, plus other top networks including ESPN, ABC, Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial.

Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest from anywhere

Just because ESPN2 and ESPN3 aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and live stream Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest online.

Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. Just bear in mind that TSN is only covering the men's contest, which starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

For maximum sporting action, you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in the U.K.?

Sadly, Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest hasn't yet found an audience in the U.K.. Brits don't know what they're missing out on.

Bu no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Australia?

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest hasn't been picked up for broadcast Down Under either.

Anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.

