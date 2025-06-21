How to watch Copenhagen Sprint cycling 2025 - Stream the new addition to the UCI World Tour for FREE

Olav Kooij will be eyeing a win at the Copenhagen Sprint

Filling a gap in the calendar before national championships week kicks in, the Copenhagen Sprint has attracted an exceptional field of sprinting talent to test their legs on the almost universally flat course between Roskilde and Copenhagen.

You can watch Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates The Copenhagen Sprint 2025 takes place on Sunday, June 22.

► Time: 1:05 p.m. BST / 8:05 a.m. ET / 5:05 a.m. PT

• FREE STREAMS — DR (Denmark)

• USA — MAX

• Canada — Flobikes

• UK — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The clue is in the name, this isn’t a race for mountain goats, this is for the sprinters and the route is as flat as a pancake! Starting in Roskilde the race covers 180 km before it reaches Copenhagen then heads into five 11 kilometre circuits around the city centre all the while never climbing more than 60 meters above sea level.

Sandwiched between the mountainous tours that dominate the summer’s racing it’s a chance for those riders with larger thighs and faster twitch muscles to shine on a course designed to suit their talents. Heading the field will be Olav Kooij, Sam Welsford, Dylan Groenewegen, Phil Bauhaus, Pascal Ackermann and home favourite Mads Pedersen.

Expect monster chainrings and a high velocity battle as the winner of the inaugural edition of this race is decided.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Copenhagen Sprint live stream from anywhere.

Watch a Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live stream for free

If you live in Denmark then you can look forward to a FREE Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live stream via the home broadcaster DR.

Abroad? If you're based in Denmark but aren't at home this weekend, don't worry — you can unblock your local stream with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Copenhagen Sprint 2025 streams from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live streams in the U.S.

Max is broadcasting the Copenhagen Sprint 2025 cycling live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year with ads, $16.99/$169.99 for an ad-free experience, or $20.99/$209.99 for the 'Ultimate' ad-free package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.

To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on - $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans above Standard ($16.99).

How to watch Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K. the place to catch the Copenhagen Sprint is on TNT Sports.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

You will also have access to MotoGP, Wrestling as well as a whole host of other cycling events throughout the calendar.

How to watch Copenhagen Sprint 2025 live streams in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch the Copenhagen Sprint on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for those in Canada, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

How to watch the Copenhagen Sprint 2025 in Australia

As yet no broadcaster in Australia has the rights to the Copenhagen Sprint.

