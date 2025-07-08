The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has reached its final four and the first semi-final sees a battle between England and Brazil as Chelsea take on Fluminense for a place in Sunday's final.

You can watch Chelsea vs Fluminense live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Chelsea vs Fluminense live stream, date, time and channels The Chelsea vs Fluminense live stream takes place on Tuesday, July 8.

• Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Wed.)

• FREE stream — DAZN (global)

After a Premier League campaign that saw them finish back in the Champions League qualification places, the Enzo Maresca-helmed Chelsea have performed beyond expectation in the U.S. Having run rampage over Benfica in extra time of their Round of 16 encounter, Cole Palmer inspired the Blues to a 2-1 win over Palmeiras in the semis — despite a goal against them by incoming hot prospect Estêvão.

They'll need to beat another Brazilian outfit to reach the final, with the undefeated Fluminense looking to follow up strong wins against Inter Milan and Al-Hilal. With Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã as a home ground, the Fluzão are used to playing their football on the big stage and will hope Hércules and co will show their strength again on Tuesday.

A year and 11 days before the World Cup final takes place in the same venue, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will play host to this huge semi-final. Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Fluminense live streams from anywhere in the world — for FREE.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fluminense for FREE from anywhere in the world

Chelsea vs Fluminense, along with every single game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, is being shown for FREE on DAZN worldwide. From Brazil to the U.K. and beyond, the streaming platform has all 63 games live, with coverage available in several languages across more than 200 countries (including the U.S., Canada and Australia). All you need to register is an email address.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fluminense live streams from anywhere

Away from home and want to watch your normal coverage of Chelsea vs Fluminense somewhere that DAZN isn't available? A VPN — or Virtual Private Network — is software that can alter your IP address, making it look like your device is in a completely different country or city.

It's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN as it's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're an American overseas and want to view your usual DAZN stream, you would select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to DAZN and watch Chelsea vs Fluminense.

What will DAZN's coverage include? Pundits? Analysis?

Chelsea legends like John Obi-Mikel and Claude Makelele will join the likes of Gareth Bale for analysis with Ade Oladipo and Kelly Somers fronting the coverage.

They will also have short highlights available after the game as well as on the DAZN YouTube Channel.

DAZN recommends a minimum internet speed of 9 Mbps for streaming in high definition (HD). For standard definition (SD) viewing, a rate of 3 Mbps is sufficient.

