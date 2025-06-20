How to watch Chelsea vs Flamengo on DAZN (it's free)

The key game of Group D, Chelsea vs Flamengo will almost certainly decide who tops the standings (and avoids Bayern Munich in the next round). Former Blues vice-captain Jorginho now turns out in the red and black of the Mengao, and will bring a wealth of inside knowledge to his new team.

You can watch Chelsea vs Flamengo live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Chelsea vs Flamengo live stream, date, time and channels The Chelsea vs Flamengo live stream takes place on Friday, June 20.

• Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEST (Saturday)

• FREE stream — DAZN (global)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo produced the goods as Flamengo eased to a 2-0 win over ES Tunis in their opener, but coach Filipe Luis — who also used to play for Chelsea — won't need telling that they couldn't have hoped for an easier start. Araujo's goal was a thing of beauty, and it will be up to Moises Caicedo to ensure he doesn't get that amount of time and space at the Linc on Friday.

Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez helped Chelsea see off LAFC, but the performance left a lot to be desired, with Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke never getting out of first gear. Liam Delap's assist on debut was the biggest positive for Enzo Maresca's men, though Romeo Lavia loved the pageantry of the FIFA Club World Cup's individual walkouts, calling for them to become a Premier League mainstay. A penny for Chelsea fans' thoughts on that.

Both teams expressed their dismay that their opening games were played in near-empty stadiums, but with this clash scheduled for 2 p.m. local time at a 67,000-seater arena, they'd better get used to it.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Flamengo live streams from anywhere in the world — for FREE.

How to watch Chelsea vs Flamengo for FREE from anywhere in the world

Chelsea vs Flamengo, along with every single game of the FIFA Club World Cup, is being shown for FREE on DAZN worldwide. Whether you're in Uganda or the U.S., the streaming platform has all 63 games live, with coverage available in several languages. All you need to register is an email address.

How to watch Chelsea vs Flamengo live streams from anywhere

Away from home and want to watch your normal DAZN coverage of Chelsea vs Flamengo? A VPN — or Virtual Private Network — is software that can alter your IP address, making it look like your device is in a completely different country or city.

It's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers. Save over 70% on NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. DAZN, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to DAZN and watch Chelsea vs Flamengo.

Is DAZN the perfect place to watch Chelsea vs Flamengo? Being the exclusive place to watch the FIFA Club World Cup, fans of Chelsea and Flamengo are left with little choice on where they want to watch their team play. However, DAZN is the perfect platform for sports lovers with not only football, but boxing, golf, MMA and NFL a huge part of their platform. For streaming the action on DAZN, a minimum internet speed of 3Mbps is recommended for standard definition (SD) and 9mbps for high definition (HD).

More from Tom's Guide