How to watch British Grand Prix 2025 F1 for free

Formula 1 continues this weekend for the summer season and you can watch the British Grand Prix 2025 live from Silverstone on Channel 4 in Blighty, streaming for free, until its conclusion on Sunday, 6 July. The service will show every session from Northamptonshire as McLaren look to extend their lead at the top of the Constructors' Championship.

The U.K. platform will show every overtake and pit stop as Piastri and Norris continue their battle. The duo now have a healthy gap over Max Verstappen and it is becoming ever-more apparent that this will be an inter-team fight for the Drivers' title. However, Verstappen put in a stunning qualifying lap and will start on pole in Northamptonshire.



Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will also be desperate to impress with the former having the opportunity to bring up his tenth win at Silverstone this weekend.

Can you access Channel 4 in the U.S., Australia and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2025 British Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch 2025 British Grand Prix live streams for free

Formula 1 fans in Britain can watch the 2025 British GP live for FREE on Channel 4's streaming service.

Not got Channel 4 yet? No worries, all you need to do is access their website or download the app (iOS / Android). Then you'll need to create an account and you'll be good to go!

What happens if you're outside the U.K. right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in country for the GP.

How to watch 2025 British Grand Prix live streams from anywhere

Although Channel 4 is only available to British residents, those who are from the country but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Channel 4, you'd select United Kingdom from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another streaming service and watch the action.

Channel 4 Q+A

What does Channel 4's coverage of the 2025 British Grand Prix include?

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%)

Channel 4 may only have rights to show the British Grand Prix live but they're still the perfect place to watch the big race.

There'll be hours of build-up and analysis and, of course, the post-race reaction. Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. (BST) and continue through until 6 p.m..

Joining the panel for Sunday's race will be David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Alice Powell and Billy Monger. Commentary comes from Alex Jacques.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Blighty on vacation.

Channel 4 Device List

British Grand Prix Schedule

Sunday, July 6

British Grand Prix – 3pm BST / 10am ET

