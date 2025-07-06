How to watch British Grand Prix 2025 F1 for free
Lando Norris will be looking for his maiden win at the British Grand Prix but will have to do it from the second row
Formula 1 continues this weekend for the summer season and you can watch the British Grand Prix 2025 live from Silverstone on Channel 4 in Blighty, streaming for free, until its conclusion on Sunday, 6 July. The service will show every session from Northamptonshire as McLaren look to extend their lead at the top of the Constructors' Championship.
The U.K. platform will show every overtake and pit stop as Piastri and Norris continue their battle. The duo now have a healthy gap over Max Verstappen and it is becoming ever-more apparent that this will be an inter-team fight for the Drivers' title. However, Verstappen put in a stunning qualifying lap and will start on pole in Northamptonshire.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will also be desperate to impress with the former having the opportunity to bring up his tenth win at Silverstone this weekend.
Can you access Channel 4 in the U.S., Australia and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2025 British Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.
How to watch 2025 British Grand Prix live streams for free
Formula 1 fans in Britain can watch the 2025 British GP live for FREE on Channel 4's streaming service.
Not got Channel 4 yet? No worries, all you need to do is access their website or download the app (iOS / Android). Then you'll need to create an account and you'll be good to go!
What happens if you're outside the U.K. right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in country for the GP.
How to watch 2025 British Grand Prix live streams from anywhere
Although Channel 4 is only available to British residents, those who are from the country but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN for F1 fans.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock Channel 4 and watch the British Grand Prix live online with our exclusive deal.
It is really easy to watch, here's how.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Channel 4, you'd select United Kingdom from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another streaming service and watch the action.
Channel 4 Q+A
What does Channel 4's coverage of the 2025 British Grand Prix include?
Channel 4 may only have rights to show the British Grand Prix live but they're still the perfect place to watch the big race.
There'll be hours of build-up and analysis and, of course, the post-race reaction. Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. (BST) and continue through until 6 p.m..
Joining the panel for Sunday's race will be David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Alice Powell and Billy Monger. Commentary comes from Alex Jacques.
Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Blighty on vacation.
Channel 4 Device List
- Amazon Fire TV / Fire Stick
- Android Phones and Tablets
- Android TV
- Apple iPhone / iPad (iOS devices)
- Apple Vision Pro
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Desktop/Laptop Browsers (Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox)
- Freeview Play TVs and Boxes
- Freely Set-Top Boxes
- Freesat 4K Boxes
- Google TV Streaming Devices
- LG Smart TVs
- Microsoft Xbox One
- Microsoft Xbox Series S / X
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Samsung Smart TVs
- Sky Glass
- Sony Smart TVs (Android TV)
- YouView Boxes and TVs
British Grand Prix Schedule
Sunday, July 6
British Grand Prix – 3pm BST / 10am ET
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
