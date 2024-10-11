How to watch Autumn Internationals 2024: live stream the rugby from anywhere

Watch the 2024 Autumn Internationals this November for a veritable feast of rugby union. The best teams in the world face off in 21 games over five weekends, as the Northern Tours of All Blacks, Springboks and Wallabies land for their annual European matches.

Here we're explaining how you can watch 2024 Autumn International rugby live streams from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Between England vs New Zealand promising a massive curtain raiser on Saturday, November 2, and Ireland hosting Fiji on November 30, we'll find out just how much progress the rugby nations have made in the year since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

South Africa's extraordinary run of one-point victories put them on the path to lifting that trophy, but — despite also winning this year's Rugby Championship — they've been knocked off the top spot of the world rankings by the Irish. Although they won't meet this November, it gives both nations the chance to continue their ruck for number one.

Check out the full fixture list below with Australia, Argentina, Japan, France and Italy all in action as well. Read on for the TV and streaming details to discover how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

Watch Autumn Internationals 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2024 Autumn Internationals. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn International game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

How to watch Autumn Internationals 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

Watch Autumn Internationals 2024 live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports has won possession of the exclusive rights to show every single one of the 21 Autumn International fixtures this year.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Wales fans should also note that all three of their games will be shown on the Welsh-language S4C channel, which can also be watched on the free BBC iPlayer streaming service.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or want to watch the Wales games on iPlayer, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Autumn Internationals 2024 live streams in Australia

2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams are on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Can I watch Autumn Internationals 2024 live streams in New Zealand?

At the time of publish we can't see any announcements as to who will be showing the Autumn International rugby in New Zealand. We suspect that Sky Sport and its more flexible Sky Sport Now service will be the host broadcaster for the 2024 Northern Tour, but will update this section as and when we know more.

Can I watch Autumn Internationals 2024 live streams in Canada?

Despite the popularity of the sport north of the border, Canadian broadcasters don't always pick up international rugby fixtures. We can't currently find details of the Autumn Internationals being shown on any of the usual suspects — DAZN or TSN, for example — but we'll add them if any are announced.

Autumn Internationals 2024 fixtures

Round one

England vs New Zealand — Saturday, Nov. 2, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 2, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT Scotland vs Fiji — Saturday, Nov. 2, 5:40 p.m. GMT / 1:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 a.m. PT

Round two

Ireland vs New Zealand — Friday, Nov. 8, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

— Friday, Nov. 8, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT England vs Australia — Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT Italy vs Argentina — Saturday, Nov. 9, 5:40 p.m. GMT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 9, 5:40 p.m. GMT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT France vs Japan — Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT Wales vs Fiji — Sunday, Nov. 10, 1:40 p.m. GMT / 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT

— Sunday, Nov. 10, 1:40 p.m. GMT / 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT Scotland vs South Africa — Sunday, Nov. 10, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT

Round three

Ireland vs Argentina — Friday, Nov. 15, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

— Friday, Nov. 15, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT Scotland vs Portugal — Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 16, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT England vs South Africa — Saturday, Nov. 16, 5:40 p.m. GMT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 16, 5:40 p.m. GMT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT France vs New Zealand — Saturday, Nov. 16, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 16, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT Italy vs Georgia — Sunday, Nov. 17, 1:40 p.m. GMT / 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT

— Sunday, Nov. 17, 1:40 p.m. GMT / 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT Wales vs Australia — Sunday, Nov. 17, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT

Round four

France vs Argentina — Friday, Nov. 22, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

— Friday, Nov. 22, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT Ireland vs Fiji — Saturday, Nov. 23, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 23, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT Wales vs South Africa — Saturday, Nov. 23, 5:40 p.m. GMT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 23, 5:40 p.m. GMT / 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT Italy vs New Zealand — Saturday, Nov. 23, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

— Saturday, Nov. 23, 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT Scotland vs Australia — Sunday, Nov. 24, 1:40 p.m. GMT / 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT

— Sunday, Nov. 24, 1:40 p.m. GMT / 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT England vs Japan — Sunday, Nov. 24, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT

Round five

Ireland vs Fiji — Saturday, Nov. 30, 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT

