Ireland vs Australia live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

A fantastic month of international rugby union ends in Dublin on Saturday, as Ireland and Australia go head-to-head to conclude the 2024 Autumn Internationals. Keep reading as we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Ireland vs Australia live streams: TV schedule, dates The Ireland vs Australia live stream takes place on Saturday, November 30

► Time: 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT / 2:10 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• FREE STREAM — Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• U.S. — Peacock

• AUS — Stan Sport

• U.K. — TNT / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

As Andy Farrell and his Men in Green continue to acclimatize to a post-Johnny Sexton world, two wins out of three so far sounds about right. Right now, this doesn't look like a vintage Ireland side, and they were uncharacteristically sloppy in their loss to the All Blacks first up. They'll want a convincing win on Saturday to catapult them into their campaign for an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title early next year.

Just when it looked like the Aussies were making some progress with a shock win over England, they followed it up with a limp 27-13 loss to Scotland. It's hard to know where Joe Schmidt's side go from here and they won't relish a visit to Dublin — it's now been over a decade since the Wallabies have won on Irish soil.

Can Australia spring a second surprise victory of their tour? Read on to see your Ireland vs Australia live stream options and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere, including details of free live streams.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia for free

There's fantastic news for Irish rugby fans at home, as this game against the Wallabies will be shown absolutely FREE on Virgin Media One and online via the Virgin Media Play streaming service.

You don't even have to log in. As long as you have any ad-blocking turned off, you can watch Virgin Media Play content live and on catch-up on the website or through its app.

Not at home in Ireland right now? You'll need to use a VPN to get around any geo-restrictions. Full instructions below.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Ireland vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we rate it so highly in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Ireland and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select an Ireland-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service and watch Ireland vs Australia online as if you were back at home — so Virgin Media Play for Irish viewers.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every Autumn Nations Series rugby game this November. Ireland vs Australia kicks off at 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT on Saturday morning.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions usually start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Thanks to Black Friday, though, you can now get a whole year of Peacock for only $19.99!

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are traveling outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

Watch Ireland vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ireland vs Australia will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals in the U.K., including Ireland vs Australia on TNT Sports 1.

You can watch TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this Ireland vs Australia game — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 3 and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

This match starts at 4:10 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time. Annual plans have been slashed from $500 to $365 in the name of Black Friday.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby union live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including Ireland vs Australia live streams.

DAZN usually costs $34.99/month, but is currently down to just $14.99/month thanks to Black Friday. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

