Peacock’s Black Friday deal offers 75% off for an entire year — here’s how to claim it now

Black Friday is almost here, and it’s not just about scoring deals on gadgets and Christmas gifts — some of the best streaming services are offering massive discounts too, and Peacock’s Black Friday offer is one of the top streaming deals I've seen.

For a limited time, you can save a whopping 75% on a full year of Peacock Premium, with two great options to choose from.

Since the platform discontinued its free tier last year, the only way to enjoy all of Peacock’s content is through a Premium subscription. You can either snag a whole year of Peacock Premium (with ads) for just $19.99, down from the regular price of $79.99, or opt for a monthly plan at just $1.99 for the first six months (normally $7.99 a month).

But don’t wait too long — this incredible deal is available only until December 2 at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT), so don’t miss your chance to grab it now!

Peacock Premium (with ads) 12-month subscription: was $79 now $19 at Peacock TV This Peacock Premium deal is a steal for those who love binging hit movies and TV shows. You can enjoy shows like The Office, Yellowstone, and Parks and Recreation, plus blockbuster movies, live sports and exclusive originals. With a vast library spanning comedy, drama, and action, it’s a fantastic entertainment package.

This Black Friday, Peacock Premium’s deal is one you won’t want to miss. You can gain access to some top content, including new releases fresh from the theater like “Twisters” and next-day episodes of NBC hits like “Saturday Night Live” and “Chicago Fire.”

Plus, Peacock recently added the gripping dark thriller “Teacup” that’s perfect for binge-watching, and I would recommend signing up for a subscription just for this TV show alone.

We gave Peacock four stars in our review and labeled it the “best streaming service for value.” Fellow streaming writer, Malcolm McMillan, also said the biggest reason to sign up for Peacock isn't a show or movie , but because of the live sports like the Premier League and the NFL.

However, Peacock offers a lot more than just the NFL and Premier League. You can also watch the annual Olympics and Paralympics, professional cycling, college football, golf and more.

How to claim the Peacock Black Friday deal

Getting in on Peacock’s Black Friday deal is quick and easy. Start by visiting Peacock’s website and selecting your preferred plan. For a full year of Peacock Premium (with ads), you’ll pay just $19.99 — a massive 75% savings. Prefer to go month-to-month? You can opt for the $1.99 a month plan for six months.

Once you’ve selected your plan, create an account, provide your payment information, and you’re all set to stream. After the deal ends, your subscription will renew at the regular monthly or annual rate, depending on your choice.

Already have a Peacock account but not an active paid subscription? You can still claim this offer! Use the promo code REALDEAL for the annual plan or REALDEALMONTHLY for the monthly plan at checkout and unlock hours of amazing entertainment at an unbeatable price.