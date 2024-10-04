Giro dell'Emilia 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling free

Watch the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday, October 5 for the chance to see newly-crowned world champion Tadej Pogacar race in the famed rainbow jersey for the first time. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Giro dell'Emilia 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Giro dell'Emilia 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates The 2024 Giro dell'Emilia takes place on Sat, Oct. 5. Men's race: 10:15 a.m. BST (5:15 a.m. ET); Women's race: 10:45 a.m. BST (5:45 a.m. ET).

• FREE STREAM — Watch on RAI Play (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on Flobikes or Max

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

The Giro dell’Emilia features a spectacular route that culminates with laps around Bologna in northern Italy, most strikingly the climb to the hill-top Basilica di San Luca, flanked by a walkway with 666 arches. Action can be inspired elsewhere on the undulating circuit but it’s at the top of this vicious little climb that the races will finish, with riders producing their final lung-busting out-of-the-saddle efforts.

Pogacar is the star attraction in the men’s race, the Slovenia having claimed the world title the previous weekend with an astonishingly audacious and dominant performance to make history in a season that has also seen him win the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. The UAE Team Emirates rider will be up against three-time winner Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), amid a star-studded start list.

In the women’s race, we can expect three-time winner and home favourite Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) to be among the favourites. Read on for how to watch Giro dell’Emilia 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE Giro dell'Emilia 2024 live streams

The 2024 Giro dell’Emilia is available to watch for free in the host country of Italy. RAI, the national public broadcaster, will be showing the men’s race live on television on RAI 2. This will also be available online via the FREE streaming service RAI Play.

Abroad? If you're traveling outside Italy, use a VPN to unblock RAI Play and watch the Giro dell’Emilia as if you were back at home. Details below.

Giro dell'Emilia 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Giro dell'Emilia live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save 70% on NordVPN in the sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RAI Play or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch a Giro dell'Emilia live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. have two choices for watching the 2024 Giro dell'Emilia: FloBikes or Max, although the latter will only be showing the men's race.

Flobikes is the cycling arm of streaming platform FloSports. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Max is a streaming platform that also operates the Eurosport brand in Europe. New for U.S fans in 2024 is a range of rights to cycling events, including the Giro dell'Emilia, which are available via the B/R Sports add-on to a standard Max subscription.

The B/R Sports add-on costs US$9.99 per month, on top of a Max subscription that comes in three options: With Ads - $9.99/month or $99.99/year; Ad-Free - $16.99/month or $169.99/year; Ultimate Ad-Free - $20.99/month or $209.99/year.

If you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Where to watch Giro dell'Emilia live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the Giro dell'Emilia men's and women's races on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Where to watch the Giro dell'Emilia live in the U.K.

U.K. viewers will be able to watch the Giro dell'Emilia on the Eurosport TV channel and the streaming service of its parent company, Discovery.

On television, it will only be the men's race that's shown, with coverage running from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. BST, covering the last 90 minutes of the race. Online, Discovery+ will carry extended – but not start-to-finish – live streams of both the men's and women's races.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia 2024 race in Europe

The Giro dell'Emilia will not be broadcast by any national European television broadcasters outside of Italy, but pay-TV customers will be able to watch via Eurosport throughout the region.

Eurosport is available as part of a variety of satellite TV packages but is also available to stream online, though the exact platform will depend which country you are in.

As with the UK, Discovery+ is the service for viewers in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Max is the service for viewers in France and Spain, as well as Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

To watch cycling on Max, the 'Sport' package costs €5 per month on top of a Max subscription that starts from €5.99 per month for the 'Basic' option.

Giro dell'Emilia 2024 route profiles

The profile for the men's race (Image credit: Giro dell'Emilia)

Giro dell'Emilia schedule

Saturday, October 5 2024

Men's race: Starts at 11:15 a.m. local time (CEST) and finishes around 16:15 p.m.

Starts at 11:15 a.m. local time (CEST) and finishes around 16:15 p.m. Women's race: Starts at 11:45 a.m. local time (CEST) and finishes around 14:30 p.m.

Where is the 2024 Giro dell'Emilia held? The Giro dell'Emilia is held in northern Italy, starting in Vignola and finishing in the nearby city of Bologna. Both the men's and women's races feature finales on a circuit in Bologna, which heads up the spectacular but vicious climb to the Basilica of San Luca. The women will tackle the climb twice while the men do so five times, with both races finishing at the summit.

