Brighton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Chelsea live stream features two sides who have endured frustrating seasons but are looking to end their campaigns on a high — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Brighton vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Wednesday, May 14.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (May 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Seagulls are on a poor run of form, having won just one of their last six games. In particular, they are struggling for goals and have not netted more than once in their last 11 EPL matches. After a very topsy-turvy season, their opponents have actually turned things around in recent weeks, notably beating London rivals Tottenham and West Ham.

Mauricio Pochettino was able to welcome back Reece James during his team’s win over Nott’m Forest. The club captain is a crucial player and his return should be a huge boost going into this game. Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka have also returned to team training, although this match is likely to come too early for them. Joel Veltman is a doubt for Roberto de Zerbi.

There is then plenty to play for, so read on to find out how you can watch the game where you are. Make sure you don’t miss any of the remaining EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea from anywhere

Brighton vs Chelsea live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Brighton vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from home and want to view your U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Brighton vs Chelsea in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.