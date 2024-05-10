Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream sees the home side desperate to avoid a potentially damaging defeat when they welcome an inconsistent Blues to the City Ground on Saturday — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live streams will be available on Saturday, May 11.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEST (Sunday, May 12)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

A 3-1 win at already-relegated Sheffield United last weekend helped Forest take a big step towards Premier League survival, but they are still nervously looking over their shoulders as they sit just three points clear of Luton. The Tricky Trees were unsuccessful in their bid to overturn a four-point deduction in midweek and may well need to pick up points in their final two games against Chelsea and Burnley to make sure they remain in the top flight.

Chelsea have lost 11 times in the league this season but have impressed in recent weeks with a 2-0 win over Tottenham and a 5-0 victory against West Ham. This has helped to ease the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino who will be hoping his side can secure European football for next season. To achieve this they’ll hope to find some consistency in the final weeks of the season and will be looking to the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke to continue their excellent form.

Can Forest make it back-to-back Premier League wins? Or will the Blues prove to be too strong? You’ll have to tune in to find out so here’s how to watch a Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream online and from anywhere.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Chelsea in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us

Watch Nottm Forest vs Chelsea in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to add Sky Sports Premier League. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Chelsea in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $24.99/month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels. And if you've never used Fubo before, you can give whatever package you like a whirl thanks to the service's free trial.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Chelsea in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $199.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Chelsea in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport 2 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.